Clear the bottlenecks and increase random testing for COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Stressing on the need for aggressive testing for coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the 'bottlenecks' and ramp up the testing of coronavirus infection in the country.

Gandhi, who is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, took to Twitter and said that the government should conduct at least one lakh COVID-19 tests on a daily basis to defeat the crisis.

"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Rahul wrote on Twitter.

The party has been asking the Centre to increase random testing in India.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Modi urging him to bring a financial package for the revival of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. She also warned that the problem can have a devastating and expansive ripple effect on the country's economy if ignored.

In the letter, Gandhi made five-point suggestions for the revival of the MSME, which is under extreme distress due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India crossed 26,000 on Sunday.