Clear Choice Sub Solution Review: How Good Is This Synthetic Urine Passing Drug Tests?

In this full review of Sub Solution, I’m going to tell you why this Clear Choice synthetic urine is about the best way to pass a drug test.

You’re going to learn everything you need to know to do just that. What good fake urine looks like, and which type of drug test you can use it for.

I’ll also give you full instructions for using Sub Solution synthetic urine, including some top tips from me on minimising the failure rate.

Then, I will also compare Sub Solution to a couple of other really popular brands of fake urine.

But it won’t just be the positives. I will also tell you about the limitations of Sub Solution, so that you can make a great decision on whether it is the method you want to use to pass an important drug test.

Who Are Clear Choice?

Clear Choice have been around for more than 25 years. During that time, they have been responsible for some of the best brands of drug testing avoidance products out there.

Sub Solution has been a staple for two decades. Annually updated, it is a premium synthetic urine product.

But they have also now released an even better, premixed, version of Sub Solution, called Quick Luck. I will talk more about that and how it compares to Sub Solution later.

They also make Rescue Cleanse. This is the best quality detox drink that I have personally used to pass to pre-employment drug tests in the past decade.

So, overall, Clear Choice have high pedigree, and are definitely trustworthy when compared to other companies out there.

When You Can Use Fake Urine To Pass A Drug Test

Some people think you just go for a drug test. But there are actually three different types:

Unsupervised drug test

Supervised drug test

Observed drug test

Some people lump the supervised and observed tests together. The names are interchangeable, but they can be slightly different scenarios.

An unsupervised drug test is when nobody is watching you. This is where it’s best to use synthetic urine.

With an unsupervised test, you will go behind a screen as a minimum, or maybe into a cubicle or even a separate room. In that situation, it’s really easy to submit a fake sample.

A supervised test is where someone is in the room with you. They are not directly looking at you urinate, but they are there to deter you from any attempts to switch or adulterate your sample.

The observed test, sometimes interchangeably called the supervised test, is where someone is directly observing you urinate. They are literally watching it come out of your body (both male and female).

However, unless you have previously failed a drug test and undergoing for a retest under dubious circumstances of failing, or it’s law enforcement or some other important legal situation, then you won’t usually be directly observed.

If it’s not unsupervised, then a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse is definitely the better option for you.

High-Quality Synthetic Urine Must Tick All Of These Boxes

There are literally a ton of brands of fake urine out there, very few have the quality of Sub Solution though. That’s why you will see it being recommended so often.

There are several reasons why Sub Solution is a premium brand that stands the best chance of passing a drug test.

These are the characteristics fake urine has to have, as a minimum, to stand a chance of passing the scrutiny of drug test:

Must contain your urea and uric acid in the correct proportions

Must be balanced for specific gravity

Must be balanced for ph.

Has to look like urine as a minimum

Should contain other chemicals found in human urine

Must have a reliable heating source

Sub Solution far exceeds these minimum specifications for standing a great chance of passing a drug test.

These are the characteristics of Sub Solution, so you can compare them to the bare minimum:

Contains urea and uric acid

Perfectly balanced for specific gravity and ph.

Looks, smells, and even froths like urine (contains albumin to help it froth)

Contains a total of 14 chemicals found in human urine

Uses heat activator powder to maintain temperature

Let’s Talk About Biocide Preservatives

Biocide preservatives are used in many things. Make up, household goods; they are everywhere.

Unfortunately, they are also the method of preservation used in several brands of fake urine.

About four years ago, several brands started to fail consistently. This was reported on forums and social media, and people started to think that a footprint had been found (a common ingredient to all that was being detected by the drug testing labs).

Eventually, the suspicion fell on biocide preservatives, which was a common trait of all of the brands affected, including these five popular ones:

Magnum

Synthetix5

U Pass

Urine Luck

Agent X

Although they were popular, I can tell you they are poor quality. Most of them barely tick all the boxes for containing the basics I outlined a moment ago.

But, all of them started to fail in much higher volumes, and are pretty much useless now.

Sub Solution, as officially clarified by Clear Choice, does not contain biocide preservatives.

Full Clear Choice Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Instructions

To show you how incredibly simple it is to use Sub Solution synthetic urine to pass a drug test, let’s talk you through the full instructions you will need to follow.

1. Usually, you will need to use a microwave and activate the heatpad in order to prepare your sample within the correct temperature range. Because Sub Solution doesn’t use a heatpad, and it comes with a potent heat activator powder, you don’t have to go through this step at all.

2. So, the first step is simply to mix it with water. Sub Solution is a powder. You’ll need to mix it with filtered water up to the fill level on the bottle. Make sure you use filtered water and not straight tap water or bottled water.

3. Pour the water in, screw the cap on tightly, and gently shake the bottle until the sample is dissolved and clear. At this point it should look exactly like slightly frothy, just like real human urine.

4. The next step just before you leave, is to conceal the sample. It’s not a big bottle deal with, and the best way to conceal it is simply to tuck it into your underwear. Then put on baggy jogging bottoms. They cannot intimately search you are normal unsupervised drug test, so you won’t be detected even if they do scrutinise you.

5. This is the important step so I will go through in more detail. On arrival at the venue, before you go into the building, you’ll need to make sure that the sample is within the correct temperature range.

For this, you’ll use the heat activator powder. Tap in about one third, and gently shake it until it dissolves. Then, carefully watch temperature strip. You’re looking for a reading as close to 100°F as possible, without going above that because the temperature won’t register.

If needed, tap in a little more to get the temperature as close to 100°F as possible.

Then, tuck it back into your underwear, and go inside and submit your sample as quickly as possible. You’ll get about 15 minutes before the temperature starts to cool again.

But, as it’s an unsupervised test, you can check the temperature even in the cubicle. If it’s cooled below 90°F, tap in a little heat activator powder, and dissolve it.

Could Sub Solution Fail?

I’ve seen people online asking if Sub Solution could fail.

It’s a really high-quality synthetic urine that will pass normal levels of scrutiny. If there is suspicion, and it’s sent for a digital gas chromatography – mass spectrometry analysis, rather than the usual immunoassay, then any fake urine will be in trouble.

However, for normal immunoassay (panel test), it’s going to be fine, and it will pass validity tests which are always done just after you hand the sample over.

The only other reason it could fail, the reason you control, is that it’s submitted outside the correct temperature range for human urine, basically between 90°F 100°F for a legal sample.

Sub Solution uses heat activator powder rather than a heatpad to keep it warm. That gives you complete control over the sample temperature until you walk into the building to hand it over.

So apart from the formula, it’s that fantastic heat activator powder which gives you the confidence you need, and that make Sub Solution worth its higher price tag.

Sub Solution Vs Quick Luck

Quick Luck is the big brother of Sub Solution. It’s newer, and is a development of Sub Solution. So, it’s basically the same, but there are a few notable differences:

Quick Luck is slightly more advanced in formula than Sub Solution

Quick Luck is premixed rather than being a powder

Quick Luck comes with a pair of heatpads

You don’t really need to heatpads, but you can put them around the sample to keep the temperature warm. Then, before you go in, you can just move the temperature up a little with a small amount of the heat activator powder.

But it’s really overkill, and the heat activator powder will do the job on its own.

The other big difference is it’s premixed. That means you can use it at very short notice. With the heat activator powder, you can have a valid sample in about two minutes. That makes it perfect for on the spot drug testing.

Quick Luck costs $100. But it is the ultimate fake urine kit that money can buy right now.

Sub Solution is $85, so slightly cheaper. However, you do have to mix it with water. Overall though, Sub Solution and Quick Luck are practically identical in terms of their ability to pass a drug test.

Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix

Quick Fix is the best of the budget brands. It only costs $30, so significantly cheaper than Sub Solution.

It’s a basic formula, and you get heat pads to keep the sample temperature valid, rather than the heat activator powder.

But it’s okay. It will pass a basic drug test. As long as it doesn’t come under any scrutiny, Quick Fix usually works.

However, for me, I’d rather pay the extra money for Sub Solution, because trading up increases your chances of passing significantly.

I wouldn’t advise you trade down to pre-mixed Quick Fix. That’s the only advantage it has over Sub Solution.

To give you an idea on percentages. With Quick Fix you’re looking at a 90% chance of passing. Sub Solution, it’s more like 98% Because of the more complex formula and the heat activator powder.

Where To Buy Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit

The only place that you should be buying Sub Solution from is Test Negative, the official Clear Choice store.

The reason is simple. You will get the best price, and you know it’s genuine product you are getting. Anywhere else, and you could be getting a fake.

Sub Solution is $85. It’s perfect for passing a drug test. On the downside, you have to mix it with water. That is literally the only problem with it though.

If that’s important to you, then you could trade up to Quick Luck for an extra $15. That gets you a premixed version of Sub Solution. The heatpads are not needed, but they could help you to maintain the temperature higher, which allows you to raise the temperature with the heat activator powder more quickly.

Overall, for me, Sub Solution offers the best balance between price, quality, convenience.

The heat activator powder is a game changer, and it removes the only obstacle to you controlling your own failure. As long as you use it correctly, you’ll submit it within the correct temperature range, and as long as it doesn’t come under any unusual scrutiny, you are almost guaranteed to pass.

