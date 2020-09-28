CLAT 2020: Supreme Court allows two COVID-19 patients to take exam on special ground

The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted special permission to two novel coronavirus patients to take the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam. However, the patients will sit for the exam in an isolated room.

It is important to note that the permission granted by the Supreme Court in the case for these two COVID-19 patients is on a certain special ground and no other such coronavirus positive patients will be allowed to take the exam. The two patients will have to show the court's approval before taking the exam.

For the uninformed, earlier, a plea was presented in the Supreme Court challenging the SOPs laid out by Consortium which does not permit COVID-19 positive patients to appear for the examination. However, the Supreme Court has refused to permit the students but has conceded to make an exception.

Replying to the above-mentioned plea, the Supreme Court said its too late to discuss and pass a blanket order as the consortium had released SOPs for conducting the CLAT examination which clearly states that COVID-19 positive students would not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 today from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The CLAT-2020 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode this year. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centre one hour before the commencement of the exam. The exam is scheduled in accordance with all the safety guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.