Classical singers express shock at Himanshu Roy's suicide; say he was an avid connoisseur of the art

Himanshu Roy committed suicide on Friday

While the news of former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Himanshu Roy's suicide has sent shockwaves across the men in uniform, it has also left the music fraternity grieving given what an avid connoisseur of classical music he was.

Patiala gharana doyenne Begum Parveen Sultana who is en route to San Francisco choked up when DNA reached her at Dubai airport for a reaction. “How can this be? Such a good man!” she exclaimed.

She reminisced how the senior cop was a great fan of her singing and would never miss a concert in Mumbai. “I remember one such concert at the NCPA where the preceding dance performance took longer eating into my performance time before the 10 pm deadline set in. When I tried to curtail my singing the audience began cheering me to sing more. They did not want me to end without singing their favourite Dayani Bhavani. I smiled and was trying to tell them that extending the concert may lead to breaking the rules. 'Police waale aa jayenge,' escaped me and I suddenly remembered Roy who was sitting with his wife right in front. 'Allah! Police waale toh yahi baithe hain!' Even he began laughing and insisted I sing,” she reminisced and added, “Whenever we interacted, despite his senior position he would be humility personified. I have myself been surprised at his memory of old recordings and concerts about which he spoke with a rare passion.”

She expressed sadness for his bereaved family and said, "I will pray for them to find the strength to deal with such irreparable loss."

Echoing her thoughts was santoor maestro Pt Satish Vyas who Roy treated like an elder brother. "For the last two years, one missed him at concerts," Pt Vyas said referring to the period when he was battling cancer. "He was a large-hearted giving man and brought abundant passion and love to everything he did, even his appreciation of classical music. If he liked a taan or a murki by an artiste, his response would be both immediate and robust. He would also remember that composition and phrase when he met the artiste and bring up its minutiae while appreciating it. This shows how seriously he was into classical music."

He recounted meeting him last at his own concert at Mumbai's Nehru Centre in February 2016. "I tried calling for another concert in March when he replied saying he was being operated and couldn't come. I thought it must be a minor surgical procedure but after that he avoided meeting people and replied to my messages of concern with: 'Panditji I am battling (cancer)... Please pray for me.' I still have those messages. Today when I heard of this, I was looking at the old messages and it made me emotional to think I will not see him ever again."

Pt Vyas' brother and founder director of Pancham Nishad which is at the forefront of organising Hindustani classical music soirees points out how he was not the kind of concert-goer only drawn by big names. "He was fulsome in his praise for really young artistes who have still not become well-known if he saw they were exceptional," he said recounting a memory with vocalist Jayteerth Mevundi from nearly a decade and half ago. "He came back stage and threw his arm around Jayteerth affectionately saying, 'Dil jeet liya! Kya rang jamaya tumane!!' When he left, Mevundi was shocked to know the man who was being so warm and generous was such a senior police officer."

It was this "evolved appreciation" that legendary flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia said always pleasantly surprised him about Roy. "He had a recording of an old concert which I had performed with the late Gaansaraswati Kishori Amonkar. I was quite taken that he remembered phrases from the music which I was beginning to forget."

This writer was himself witness to Roy's veneration for musical tradition at an early morning 2013 concert of the late Jaipur gharana doyenne Vidushi Kishori Amonkar a few years ago. After her concert at the Gateway of India, as she stood talking to the accompanists and organisers, while fans waited because it would mean untying their shoes. Despite his rank, Roy not only removed his shoes to go up on stage but bent down to touch her feet.