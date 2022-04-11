Class 7 student in Noida school tests positive for Covid-19

A Class 7 student in a Noida school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in Ghaziabad, a school was shut for three days after two students tested positive for Covid-19. One student of Class 3 and another of standard 9 in Indirapuram have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Following the incident, the offline classes have been suspended till April 13, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh government ordered schools to reopen for all classes (Nursery to Class 12) on February 17. While offline classes for Class 9-12 students had already begun on February 7.

Meanwhile, India reported 861 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union health ministry.

Moreover, the death toll in the country has climbed to 5,21,691 with six new fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.