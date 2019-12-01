Class 11 girl, returning home after celebrating birthday, sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore; four held

In a series of cases of crime against women, a shocking incident has come to light from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where a minor girl of class 11 was allegedly sexually assaulted during her birthday celebration at a park in the city.

The incident took place on November 26 when she was returning home after celebrating her birthday at a park in Coimbatore's Seeranaickenpalayam area.

According to a report in ANI, a gang of 5 men accosted her when she was returning home and beat up her male friend.

Later, they dragged the girl to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her, police said.

While one man, identified as Manigandan, assaulted her, four others recorded the act on their mobile phones.

Based on a complaint from the parents of the girl, Rahul, Prakash, Karthikeyan and Narayanamoorthy have been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) by RS Puram police station.

The four men allegedly threatened her to release the video in order to prevent her from filing a complaint against them. However, the girl informed her mother about the matter and the family lodged a police complaint.

Main accused Manigandan is still absconding and Coimbatore City Police have formed special teams to nab him.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Earlier on Friday, a shocking incident of rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor near Hyderabad has created a nationwide outrage. The woman was burnt to death after being raped, police said. The police have arrested four people in connection with the case.