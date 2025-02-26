INDIA
In a shocking turn of events, a class 10 student gave birth to a baby boy on Monday evening, i.e., February 24, hours after she took her board examination in Odisha's Malkangiri district.
The girl studies at a government-run school in the district. As per a report by India Today, she was staying in the school hostel and delivered the child at Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital after the examination.
Moreover, reports hint that the girl continued attending classes and taking exams, without the authorities taking notice of her condition. Meanwhile, the girl's parents have hold the school authorities accountable while the latter have questioned the hostel warden, the report said.
Following the incident, the police and the District Welfare Officer (DWO) have initiated a probe into the matter. "Investigation is going on. No complaint has been filed yet by the family as they are still in the hospital, but they assured us they would file one after returning,” a statement by the Chitrakonda police said, as quoted by the outlet.
As per the statement by the police, the girl, 15, was in a relationship with a local boy who is the father of the child.
"We are working to find the accused. So far, there has been no official reaction from the school or district administration regarding the incident. The girl and her child are currently undergoing treatment at Malkangiri hospital," added the statement.
