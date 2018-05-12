Headlines

Clashes erupt in Aurangabad between two groups; many shops, vehicles set ablaze, Section 144 imposed in city

According to reports, illegal water connection to a 'religious place' was disconnected which led to clashes between two groups.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 11:35 AM IST

The clashes between two groups in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday night flared up, leading to the imposition of Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area)  in the city.  Many shops and vehicles were set ablaze in the night. 

According to reports, illegal water connection to a 'religious place' was disconnected which led to clashes between two groups.
Many youths from two groups were seen pelting stones in several parts of the city on Friday.
Police used light force to control the miscreants. According to the reports, the violence has left at least 10 policemen injured. 

Section 144 of the CrPC was later imposed in Aurangabad city.  "The situation is under control and peaceful," said IG Aurangabad Range Milind Bharambe.

(With agency inputs)

