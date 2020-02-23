Clash between two groups at northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad as anti-CAA protesters block road

The call to gather opposite Jaffrabad was given by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Protest near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi turned violent on Sunday as clash erupted between the pro and anti-CAA protesters late afternoon.

This came after anti-CAA protest, mostly women, blocked the road near the metro station, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to close the entry and exit gates of the station.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.

The protest began on Saturday night as protesters gathered near the metro station, blocking a road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

On late Sunday afternoon, some protesters also gathered on the other side near Maujpur red light, opposing the blockade of the road. Soon the scuffle turned violent as stone-pelting started from both sides.

The incident took place even as heavy police force was present near the site.

The call to gather at Maujpur was made by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

"Today at 3 pm - in response to Jaffrabad. In front of Jaffrabad. At red light of Maujpur chowk. In support of CAA. We will hit the road. You are all invited," Mishra had tweeted earlier on Sunday.

"We will not let become another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi," he said as he called for people to gather near the protest site.

Earlier, protesters said they would not leave the site till the time the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not revoked.

There are a couple of more sites in Delhi where protesters have blocked the road.

This came even as efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

The Shaheen Bagh protest started on December 15 when protesters blocked a key road connecting Delhi's Sarita Vihar to Noida.

The Supreme Court has appointed three interlocutors in an attempt to speak to Shaheen Bagh protesters so a way to open the road is found.