Claim over Galwan valley by China 'exaggerated and untenable', says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Wednesday called China's claim to sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in Ladakh as "exaggerated and untenable" after tensions between both countries reached a boiling point in the violent clashes in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"As we have conveyed earlier today, External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh," Srivastava said.

"Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding," he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday in a phone call that the "unprecedented" incident in the Galwan Valley will have "serious" effect on the bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on June 19 to discuss the India-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian army was engaged in violent clashes with the Chinese forces with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday that claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.