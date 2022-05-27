Claims of Shivling under Ajmer Sharif Dargah, demand to conduct Gyanvapi like survey

(Image Source: ANI)

The Gyanvapi mosque issue does not seem to resolve anytime soon and several cases are pending in the court. Amid this ongoing controversy, another issue has been raked up where it is claimed that a Shivling exists under the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan. A demand is being made to conduct a survey like in Gyanvapi case.

Rajvardhan Singh Parmar who runs a Facebook page named Maharana Pratap Sena, has written a letter to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Central Government for investigation. He claims there is a Shivling under the Ajmer Dargah and is running a campaign on social media.

A probe has been demanded into it by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Maharana Pratap Sena Facebook page also shared a picture, in which Swastika symbols can be seen on the windows of Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The founder of MPS, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar claims that Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah in Ajmer was an ancient Shiva temple.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman Committee of the Dargah has rejected the claims made by Rajvardhan Singh Parmar. The president and secretary of the Anjuman Committee, in a statement made in front of the media, called this claim false and said that nothing like this has ever happened at this place.

Anjuman President Moin Sarkar said that Garib Nawaz dargah is a symbol of universal harmony, beyond the shackles of religion and caste. Here more Hindus than Muslims come for Ziyarat with their wishes and faith is being hurt by issuing such statements. Anjuman Secretary Wahid Hussain Angara said that strict action should be taken against those who create communal disturbances by making such false claims.