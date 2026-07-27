CJP warns of fresh protest over alleged breach of agreement: 'Hundreds of students arrested'

The CJP had ended its weekslong agitation on Saturday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the union education minister -- one of the group's key demands.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has warned of a fresh protest, alleging a breach of agreement over withdrawal of police action against protesters. The group, which began as an online satirical campaign in May, said that hundreds of students had been arrested across states and that many others were being surveilled or harassed. The CJP had ended its weekslong agitation on Saturday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as union education minister -- one of the group's key demands.

Ashutosh Ranka, spokesperson for the CJP, said in a social media post: "We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protesters. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics." Ranka, one of the movement's most recognisable faces, added: "We demand that all the FIRs against the protesters be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN." The CJP leader also asked the government to provide a written agreement by Tuesday (July 28), saying that it was "agreed upon during the talks."

On Saturday, after holding three rounds of discussions with union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP announced that the government had agreed to all its demands. The demands included compensation for the families of aspirants who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak and withdrawal of police cases filed against peaceful protesters anywhere in India. The announcement came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as union education minister, bowing down to months of public pressure.

The CJP, which was launched in response to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged remarks against the youth, had started a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi in mid-June. The agitation took a violent turn on July 20 as clashes erupted between the protesters and security forces during a march towards the Parliament. Police used teargas and lathis on protesters, with reports also suggesting the use of pellet guns on demonstrators. Dozens of protesters and police personnel sustained injuries in the clashes. Several First Information Reports (FIRs) were also lodged against protesters after the march.