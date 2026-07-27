FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces transfer of Rs 3308 crore to 82 lakh farmers

MP CM Mohan Yadav announces transfer of Rs 3308 crore to farmers

'I Would Shoot Them', 'These Women Like To Be Raped': Ex-BJP Intellectual Cell Chief TG Mohandas sparks outrage over Jantar Mantar remarks

'I Would Shoot Delhi Protesters': Ex-BJP Intellectual Cell Chief sparks outrage

Tamil Nadu News: Madras HC Cancels Govt Jobs For Karur Stampede Victims, Big Blow To CM Vijay & TVK

Tamil Nadu News: Madras HC Cancels Govt Jobs For Karur Stampede Victims, Big Blow To CM Vijay & TVK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP warns of fresh protest over alleged breach of agreement: 'Hundreds of students arrested'

The CJP had ended its weekslong agitation on Saturday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the union education minister -- one of the group's key demands.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 09:03 PM IST

CJP warns of fresh protest over alleged breach of agreement: 'Hundreds of students arrested'
The CJP had started a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi in mid-June.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has warned of a fresh protest, alleging a breach of agreement over withdrawal of police action against protesters. The group, which began as an online satirical campaign in May, said that hundreds of students had been arrested across states and that many others were being surveilled or harassed. The CJP had ended its weekslong agitation on Saturday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as union education minister -- one of the group's key demands.

Ashutosh Ranka, spokesperson for the CJP, said in a social media post: "We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protesters. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics." Ranka, one of the movement's most recognisable faces, added: "We demand that all the FIRs against the protesters be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN." The CJP leader also asked the government to provide a written agreement by Tuesday (July 28), saying that it was "agreed upon during the talks."

On Saturday, after holding three rounds of discussions with union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP announced that the government had agreed to all its demands. The demands included compensation for the families of aspirants who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak and withdrawal of police cases filed against peaceful protesters anywhere in India. The announcement came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as union education minister, bowing down to months of public pressure.

The CJP, which was launched in response to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged remarks against the youth, had started a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi in mid-June. The agitation took a violent turn on July 20 as clashes erupted between the protesters and security forces during a march towards the Parliament. Police used teargas and lathis on protesters, with reports also suggesting the use of pellet guns on demonstrators. Dozens of protesters and police personnel sustained injuries in the clashes. Several First Information Reports (FIRs) were also lodged against protesters after the march.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces transfer of Rs 3308 crore to 82 lakh farmers
MP CM Mohan Yadav announces transfer of Rs 3308 crore to farmers
CJP warns of fresh protest over alleged breach of agreement: 'Hundreds of students arrested'
CJP warns of fresh protest alleging agreement breach over police action
'I Would Shoot Them', 'These Women Like To Be Raped': Ex-BJP Intellectual Cell Chief TG Mohandas sparks outrage over Jantar Mantar remarks
'I Would Shoot Delhi Protesters': Ex-BJP Intellectual Cell Chief sparks outrage
Why has CJP launched a legal aid fund for protesters? Explained
Why has CJP launched a legal aid fund for protesters? Explained
Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol dedicates Aamir Khan production to all mothers, shares heartfelt photo with Prakash Kaur
Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol dedicates Aamir Khan production to all mothers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement