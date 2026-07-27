CJP warns Govt over student arrests: Must honour promise or face 'further steps'

Appealing to Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Das warned that the organisation had agreed to suspend its nationwide agitation in good faith and solely based on the government's assurances.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday expressed concern over reports of students and protesters being detained or arrested in connection with the recent nationwide agitation, particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. The CJP urged the Centre to honour its assurance that no punitive action would be taken against protesters following the suspension of the agitation. The party warned of "further necessary steps" if its demands were not met.

CJP warns Centre over student arrests

In a statement posted on X, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had received "multiple reports" of students and other protesters being targeted by state agencies despite the government's assurances.

"We are deeply concerned by multiple reports reaching us of students and other protestors being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar," Das said.

He reminded the government that the Cockroach Janata Party had called off the nationwide protest only after it promised their conditions would be fulfilled. Calling the reported arrests a "matter of grave concern", Das said the party's legal team had been working since the beginning of the protests to assist those detained. He stated the government should ensure that no coercive or punitive action would be taken against any protester, either immediately or in the future, in BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states.

Appealing to Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Das warned that the organisation had agreed to suspend its nationwide agitation in good faith and solely based on the government's assurances. He said any departure from those commitments, he said, would amount to a breach of trust not only with the Cockroach Janata Party but also with "lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests."

"First, we wish to assure every protester that our legal team is already coordinating with brilliant lawyers in the concerned states to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance. This has been happening from Day 1," he said.

"The Government of India is also reminded of its commitment to furnish us the written guarantee in this regard by tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Such breach of trust will be completely unacceptable to the youth," Das said, adding that the government's credibility depended not merely on making promises but on honouring them," he said.

Reiterating support for the protesters, Das said the CJP was closely monitoring the situation and expected both the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled state governments to act with urgency and good faith. He demanded that all detained protesters be released and all FIRs withdrawn immediately.

STATEMENT



We are deeply concerned by multiple reports reaching us of students and other protestors being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar.



The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026

CJP protest and demands

The CJP on 25 July suspended its nationwide protest after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation. However, the withdrawal was considered on the agreed-upon terms that would be executed within the agreed-upon timeline. The youth-led organisation also secured government commitments on compensation for affected families and the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against protesters. The CJP sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET victims, besides review of the five-point charter on examination reforms. Another round of talks is scheduled in four weeks.