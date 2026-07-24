CJP vs Govt: Stalemate or breakthrough? What happened in second round of talks

CJP said the government will consult its top leadership and respond by 3:30 pm the next day. He added that if there is no meaningful progress toward resolving their demands, they will announce a nationwide protest, larger than the July 20 demonstration.

The Cockroach Janata Party on Friday held a second round of talks with Union Minister JP Nadda and MoS Jitendra Singh seeking demand for the sacking of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. CJP, represented by activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, told reporters that the government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon.

CJP vs Govt: Inside second round of talks

Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, said they met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh and presented four key demands. Their three non-negotiable demands were the resignation or dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Cabinet; Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide due to issues in the NEET education system; withdrawal of all FIRs against peaceful protesters, no new FIRs, and a written guarantee that protesters will not be targeted in the future.

He said the government responded positively to the second and third demands, indicating it accepted them in principle, and invited the delegation for another meeting the following day to continue discussions.

"We hope the government will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students, said CJP chief Saurav Das.

Das said the government will consult its top leadership and respond by 3:30 pm the next day. He added that if there is no meaningful progress toward resolving their demands, they will announce a nationwide protest, larger than the July 20 demonstration, either the next day or the day after to continue their movement.

VIDEO | Delhi: On demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "We spoke with them (Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh). We told them that this is non-negotiable. It's not about the CJP, Sonam ji, or any… pic.twitter.com/qnL1bAISc9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026

After meeting CJP delegation, Union Minister JP Nadda said the meeting lasted for nearly two hours. "We listened to their concerns, and the issues were discussed from various perspectives. We heard their demands and conveyed that we would get back to them," he told reporters.

#WATCH | Delhi: A meeting held between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. pic.twitter.com/AYMu9RD8d8 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

CJP protest over NEET paper leak: What we know so far

The meeting came after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike upon receiving a written assurance from the Union government on the NEET examination issue and reforms to the country's competitive examination system.Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.The activist, who has been protesting over recent irregularities in national-level examinations, noted that the breakthrough came after significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He also said, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in".

(With inputs from ANI)