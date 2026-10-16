CJP vs Delhi Police: Cops at Abhijeet Dipke's residence ahead of Lehra Do Tiranga march in Delhi

Hours after predicting detention, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sees Delhi Police at Jhandewalan residence ahead of Lehra Do Tiranga march in central Delhi; protest against CEC over SIR irregularities.

A few hours ago, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), predicted that he might be detained ahead of the group's "Lehra Do Tiranga" march in central Delhi. On Friday afternoon, Delhi Police officers arrived at Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan. The reason for their visit is not yet known. Still, it represents the latest confrontation between the CJP and the Delhi Police amid the outfit's protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over alleged irregularities concerning the Special Investigation Report (SIR).

Visuals show Tricolour protest

Visuals showed Delhi Police officers, including a substantial number of women cops, arriving at Dipke's residence. Dipke is seen at his residence with the Tricolour draped around his shoulders, seen as a form of silent protest. A police officer is seen sitting beside him.

Delhi Police arrived at Dipke’s residence and asked him to sign certain documents. After the court refused to stop the protest, Delhi Police is now using security arrangements as an excuse, despite reports of 27,000 security personnel already deployed across Delhi. Delhi Police seems determined to use every possible tactic to restrict the Tiranga March. #DelhiPolice #AbhijitDipke #ConnoughtPlace #SauravDas — Global News (@Jarvis945) October 16, 2026

There has been no official statement from Delhi Police on whether Dipke has been detained or put under house arrest.

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IB monitoring claim

Dipke, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, told media in late-night press conference Thursday that vehicles without number plates were following him and Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel were monitoring his residence.