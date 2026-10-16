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CJP vs Delhi Police: Cops at Abhijeet Dipke's residence ahead of Lehra Do Tiranga march in Delhi

Hours after predicting detention, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sees Delhi Police at Jhandewalan residence ahead of Lehra Do Tiranga march in central Delhi; protest against CEC over SIR irregularities.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

CJP vs Delhi Police: Cops at Abhijeet Dipke's residence ahead of Lehra Do Tiranga march in Delhi
Delhi Police at Abhijeet Dipke's residence
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A few hours ago, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), predicted that he might be detained ahead of the group's "Lehra Do Tiranga" march in central Delhi. On Friday afternoon, Delhi Police officers arrived at Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan. The reason for their visit is not yet known. Still, it represents the latest confrontation between the CJP and the Delhi Police amid the outfit's protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over alleged irregularities concerning the Special Investigation Report (SIR).

Visuals show Tricolour protest

Visuals showed Delhi Police officers, including a substantial number of women cops, arriving at Dipke's residence. Dipke is seen at his residence with the Tricolour draped around his shoulders, seen as a form of silent protest. A police officer is seen sitting beside him.

There has been no official statement from Delhi Police on whether Dipke has been detained or put under house arrest.

ALSO READ: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Modi Govt may call Special Parliament Session for delimitation, women's reservation bills; will it succeed?

IB monitoring claim

Dipke, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, told media in late-night press conference Thursday that vehicles without number plates were following him and Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel were monitoring his residence.

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