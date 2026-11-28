The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has urged political parties and MPs to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that constituency boundaries could be redrawn to give the ruling BJP an electoral advantage.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday appealed to political parties and Members of Parliament to oppose the proposed delimitation bill, warning that supporting its passage would amount to a "grave betrayal of the people's mandate".

In a statement, CJP argued that the biggest concern surrounding delimitation was the possibility of constituency boundaries being redrawn to benefit the ruling party. It described such an exercise as "gerrymandering" and urged political parties to unite against what it called the manipulation of India's electoral map.

Special Parliament session from November 30

The appeal comes ahead of a four-day special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30.

The government plans to introduce three bills aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies before the 2029 general elections.

The proposed exercise also includes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state.

The CJP, however, said an increase in the number of seats would not address its concerns about how constituency boundaries could be drawn.

CJP warns against alleged gerrymandering

The party said the way voters are distributed across constituencies can influence election results, even if the overall number of votes remains unchanged.

"By concentrating voters in certain constituencies and dividing them across others, the political outcome can be influenced even without any change in the overall number of votes cast," the statement said.

It added that the absence of adequate safeguards and independent scrutiny could allow the redrawing of boundaries to create a long-term electoral advantage for the BJP.

"Constituency boundaries can shape political representation for decades. If those boundaries are designed to favour an incumbent government, citizens may find that changes in public opinion are no longer fairly reflected in the composition of Parliament," the statement said.

CJP raises concerns over Election Commission's role

The outfit also connected its concerns about delimitation with allegations surrounding the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls.

It referred to claims of wrongful voter deletions, irregularities and a lack of transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The CJP questioned the possibility of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar being involved in the proposed delimitation process.

"A Delimitation Commission involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar -- a traitor to democratic norms who has already eroded the trust of the people -- will not give anyone any confidence in the process," it said.

These remarks reflect the CJP's allegations against the Election Commission and the CEC.

CJP leaders question Opposition's support for proposal

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka criticised parties that have defended their support for the proposed exercise by pointing to the planned 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats.

"They have no clue what gerrymandering they are signing up for. Check Assam's electoral boundaries for reference," he said.

Another party leader, Saurav Das, warned Opposition parties against supporting any measure that could benefit the BJP.

"If parties in the opposition act in any manner that benefits the BJP and its sinister designs for our democracy, then that will be a grave betrayal of the people. The youth will be paying because of their unholy, principle-less politics," he said.

CJP backs women's reservation, opposes its use as justification

The outfit reiterated that it supports reserving seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

However, it argued that women's reservation should not be used to justify changes to constituency boundaries that could allegedly benefit a political party.

"Women's reservation has already been passed by Parliament and yet remains unimplemented. Using it as a cover to manipulate electoral boundaries is a cynical distraction from the real issue: the partisan redrawing of India's constituencies," the statement said.

CJP says focus should remain on public issues

CJP policy lead Mehr Pasricha said the debate over increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats was taking attention away from problems affecting ordinary citizens.

"Whether the Lok Sabha has 550 MPs or 850 is immaterial to the fact that real issues plaguing the people of India are not making it to the floor of the House -- the education and jobs crisis, toxic air, the disenfranchisement of crores of Indians and women's safety," she said.

"Members of Parliament are busy playing divisive and petty politics that undermine the very institution they sit in," Pasricha added.