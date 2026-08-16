FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CAG Report Exposes Indian Railways: E. Coli In Water & No Toilets At Major Stations!

CAG Report Exposes Indian Railways: E. Coli In Water & No Toilets At Major Stations!

Viral video: As Saif Ali Khan turns 56, 'Haiwaan' Akshay Kumar makes spooky birthday wish for his co-star, fans react

Viral video: As Saif turns 56, 'Haiwaan' Akshay makes spooky birthday wish

Indonesia Earthquake: Indonesia Hit By Powerful 7.7 Earthquake; At Least 51 Dead, 5,000 Evacuated

Indonesia Earthquake: Indonesia Hit By Powerful 7.7 Earthquake; At Least 51 Dead, 5,000 Evacuated

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP to send team to Bengal after volunteer’s father dies, demands arrests

The CJP is set to send a team to West Bengal after volunteer Abdul Hafeez’s father died following an alleged attack. Here's what Ashutosh Ranka said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

CJP to send team to Bengal after volunteer’s father dies, demands arrests
CJP team heads to Bengal after volunteer’s father dies. (Screengrab from video)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday announced that a team will travel to West Bengal to seek justice for the death of its volunteer Abdul Hafeez's father. ''Our volunteer, Abdul, who was also constantly present at Jantar Mantar, the day before yesterday, he went to visit a school in his village in Bankura district under the 'School Thik Karo' campaign,'' Ashutosh Ranka, the co-convenor of CJP, said.

 

He also said that the school was in Indus block and that the volunteer Abdul Hafiz was beaten up by BJP goons after he reached home, and after his father, who tried to intervene, also sustained serious injuries. ''And this morning, his father passed away. So, our entire team is going to Bengal tonight. We will rest only after getting justice for Abdul and his family,'' Ranka added.

 

CJP alleges attack on volunteer and father

 

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took to his X handle and wrote, ''Abdul went to inspect the govt school in Bengal where he once studied. He lost his father after they were attacked by goons (allegedly from BJP) for speaking up about the poor condition of govt schools. It makes my blood boil that people are being murdered simply for demanding better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father's death.''

 

''A CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice. And to the hatemongers who think they can silence us through violence: we are not going to back off. Attack our members, threaten us, try to intimidate us; we will only fight harder. We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools,'' he added.

 

CJP backs Jharkhand student protests

 

Meanwhile, speaking about the ongoing protests in Jharkhand, Ranka said that CJP had supported the students from the beginning and that members of the organisation participated in the campaign. He also claimed that CJP was in touch with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: As Saif Ali Khan turns 56, 'Haiwaan' Akshay Kumar makes spooky birthday wish for his co-star, fans react
Viral video: As Saif turns 56, 'Haiwaan' Akshay makes spooky birthday wish
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s fifty power India to 460/9 at Day 2 stumps
IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s fifty power India to 460/9
Mukesh Khanna DROPS another bomb, says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India', replaced by Vande Mataram: 'Modi ji has already...'
Mukesh Khanna says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India' for THIS reason
Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit; Abu Bakar gets green card in 4-1 England rout
Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit
Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana, explains what producer Namit Malhotra conveyed: 'Hollywood ka budget...'
Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement