CJP to send team to Bengal after volunteer’s father dies, demands arrests

The CJP is set to send a team to West Bengal after volunteer Abdul Hafeez’s father died following an alleged attack. Here's what Ashutosh Ranka said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday announced that a team will travel to West Bengal to seek justice for the death of its volunteer Abdul Hafeez's father. ''Our volunteer, Abdul, who was also constantly present at Jantar Mantar, the day before yesterday, he went to visit a school in his village in Bankura district under the 'School Thik Karo' campaign,'' Ashutosh Ranka, the co-convenor of CJP, said.

He also said that the school was in Indus block and that the volunteer Abdul Hafiz was beaten up by BJP goons after he reached home, and after his father, who tried to intervene, also sustained serious injuries. ''And this morning, his father passed away. So, our entire team is going to Bengal tonight. We will rest only after getting justice for Abdul and his family,'' Ranka added.

CJP alleges attack on volunteer and father

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took to his X handle and wrote, ''Abdul went to inspect the govt school in Bengal where he once studied. He lost his father after they were attacked by goons (allegedly from BJP) for speaking up about the poor condition of govt schools. It makes my blood boil that people are being murdered simply for demanding better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father's death.''

''A CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice. And to the hatemongers who think they can silence us through violence: we are not going to back off. Attack our members, threaten us, try to intimidate us; we will only fight harder. We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools,'' he added.

CJP backs Jharkhand student protests

Meanwhile, speaking about the ongoing protests in Jharkhand, Ranka said that CJP had supported the students from the beginning and that members of the organisation participated in the campaign. He also claimed that CJP was in touch with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto.