Will CJP launch next agitation in Punjab? Abhijeet Dipke finally breaks silence

Amid growing criticism over CJP's silence on the alleged Punjab pharmacy recruitment exam row, founder Abhijeet Dipke has finally broken his silence on whether the organisation will take up the issue next.

After the successful protest at Jantar Mantar by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), founder Abhijeet Dipke has been questioned several times over the organisation's next agitation, with many people urging the group to take up the alleged Punjab paper leak issue. Dipke has finally broken his silence and said, ''We will announce the future strategy soon. It only just ended yesterday, please give us a little time. We will address that too, we are currently planning for it.''

Instead, Dipke talked about the developments on the demand for the removal of FIRs against students during the protests, he said that discussions are underway with the government. ''Talks are underway concerning the cases that have been filed. No cases should be registered against any student,'' he said.

Deets about Punjab's pharmacy recruitment exam controversy

The controversy around Punjab's pharmacy recruitment examination centres on allegations of organised cheating during the exam conducted on July 19 by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) to recruit 454 pharmacy officers. Nearly 30 candidates were reportedly caught using Bluetooth devices, pen cameras and wireless earpieces.

Punjab Police busted the cheating racket and arrested over 35 people and seized several electronic devices. Since then, many opposition parties in Punjab have been demanding accountability from the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala criticised AAP, alleging that while the party was protesting against the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, an exam paper allegedly leaked in Punjab. He demanded a strict action against Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains similar to what happened with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

''Instead of pointing fingers at Delhi, you should first expose the truth about what happened in Punjab. Just as the central government took action against its Education Minister, you should follow suit and demonstrate that you can take strict action within Punjab as well,'' he said.

(With ANI inputs)