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CJP targets PM Modi, asks RTI activist questioning Dipke's study funding to look into PM CARES Fund

CJP has lashed out at an RTI activist seeking a probe into Abhijeet Dipke’s family finances and the organization’s funding. The dispute has now raised fresh questions about the outfit’s registration status, funding sources, and a Rs 1 crore legal aid corpus.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

CJP targets PM Modi, asks RTI activist questioning Dipke's study funding to look into PM CARES Fund
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has lashed out at an RTI activist who demanded a probe into the finances of founder Abhijeet Dipke’s family and the party’s funding, alleging that he was unfairly targeting a private citizen.

Responding to complaints lodged by Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari, CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur said, "People who file RTIs about a private individual’s education expenses should also question the PM CARES Fund. Modi ji will forgive you, don’t worry."

Gaur responds after Tiwari files complaints

Gaur’s statement came after Tiwari said on August 1 that he had submitted complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and the Maharashtra government.

Tiwari has also demanded an inquiry into the finances of Abhijeet Dipke’s father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, a retired junior engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). 

He raised questions over how a government employee with a monthly salary of around Rs 60,000–65,000 could allegedly fund his children’s higher studies in the US, and urged the Maharashtra government to probe if it involved disproportionate assets. 

Tiwari asks ECI to probe CJP

Tiwari further challenged the legal standing of the CJP, stating it is operating like a political party without registration. He asked the Election Commission of India to examine whether the group can lawfully accept donations despite not being a registered political entity.

Tiwari has also approached the CBIC, urging it to impose 18% GST on the Rs 1 crore legal assistance fund announced by Congress veteran Kapil Sibal for those protesting under the CJP banner. 

He additionally alleged that during the NEET paper leak protests, CJP leaders crossed limits by allegedly abusing PM Narendra Modi, his late mother, and India’s diplomatic ties. These allegations, he said, were included in his complaint. 

The controversy traces back to Sibal’s July 27 announcement of a Rs 1 crore legal aid corpus for CJP demonstrators facing police action after the nationwide agitation. 

As scrutiny over CJP’s funding and registration grew, the outfit dismissed Tiwari’s complaints as an attempt with political motives.

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