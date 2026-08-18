FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve as ‘emergency preparedness’ as Opposition questions utilisation

PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve amid Opposition attack

Bengaluru double murder: Husband and son watched Bigg Boss, wife planned their brutal killings with lover

Bengaluru double murder: Husband, son watched BB, wife planned their killings

Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September: Know expected date, models of first foldable iPhone; check details here

Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign: Abhijeet Dipke-led protest leads to Principal’s removal in Maharashtra; details here

Dipke claimed that the now-removed principal used to arrive at the school in n intoxicated state. The protest led by the CJP had the core demand for his removal.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

CJP ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign: Abhijeet Dipke-led protest leads to Principal’s removal in Maharashtra; details here
CJP ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign: Abhijeet Dipke-led protest leads to Principal’s removal in Maharashtra; details here (Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The principal of a local Zilla Parishad school in Hingoli district in Maharashtra has been removed from his post following sit-in protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and local villagers as part of their "Fix Our Schools" campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Dipke claimed that the now-removed principal used to arrive at the school in n intoxicated state. The protest led by the CJP had the core demand for his removal.

Dipke added that the Cockroach Janata Party has also demanded the recruitment of two more teachers, adding that the protests will continue until the demands are met.BPCL MAK lubricantsBPCL MAK lubricants‹›"The school principal here used to come drunk to the school. We have been protesting, demanding the principal's removal. I have been informed that the principal has been removed from his post. We are also demanding the recruitment of two more teachers. The villagers here will continue to protest until their demand is fulfilled," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the CJP founder launched the "School Thik Karo" campaign from his native village of Hingoli. He also alleged shortages of basic amenities at government schools, including broken windows, clogged toilets and inadequate seating.

Dipke visited a government school after attending an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in his village and inspected its facilities.

The launch follows Dipke's announcement earlier this week that the CJP would begin "Season 2 of Jantar Mantar", after its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar was withdrawn on July 25 following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assurances on other key demands."Many people were commenting on Instagram about when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon," Dipke had said.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das earlier said the party had begun a nationwide "listening tour" to hear public concerns and was prioritising education from Independence Day.

"This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day," Das said.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve as ‘emergency preparedness’ as Opposition questions utilisation
PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve amid Opposition attack
Bengaluru double murder: Husband and son watched Bigg Boss, wife planned their brutal killings with lover
Bengaluru double murder: Husband, son watched BB, wife planned their killings
Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September: Know expected date, models of first foldable iPhone; check details here
Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September
CJP ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign: Abhijeet Dipke-led protest leads to Principal’s removal in Maharashtra; details here
CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ Drive: Big win in Maharashtra as principal removed
MMTC-PAMP partners with STOEX to bring verified gold savings to digital-first investors
MMTC-PAMP partners with STOEX to bring verified gold savings to digital-first in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement