FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air

US issues sanctions against support network for Iran's Mahan Air

CJP says Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 protest march

Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 march: CJP

Amit Shah welcomes passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'

Amit Shah hails passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP says Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 protest march

Speaking to ANI, Saurav Das said the opposition in Parliament is trying to hold the government accountable. "Its role is precisely to ask questions and hold the government accountable."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 01:38 AM IST

CJP says Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 protest march
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah explain the actions taken by police against protestors on July 20. Speaking to ANI, Das said the opposition in Parliament is trying to hold the government accountable. "Its role is precisely to ask questions and hold the government accountable. I saw that a discussion was taking place in Parliament. There ought to be a discussion on who issued the orders on July 20th, and who will answer for the conduct of the police towards the protesters and the brutality inflicted upon them? Naturally, the Home Minister should provide an answer regarding this matter," he said.

Countering remarks made by the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over his age and professional life, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday said that he has never claimed to be an active student, adding that even the search engine is giving inaccurate information of him to the parliamentarian. Ranaut, a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, in an Instagram story had called Das a "28-year-old useless and unemployed".

Responding to these remarks, Saurav Das told ANI, "Even Google is giving Kangana incorrect information about me. I'm 27, not 28, and I am not a student. I am a journalist. I never claimed to be an active student. I am a student of life. Regardless of one's age, one should become a student of life. If one isn't a student of life, then wisdom won't come. Kangana, too, should learn how to become a student of life."

BJP MP in her Instagram story had lashed out at Saurav Das saying, "Googled this student and he is 28, how he claims himself to be a student I have no clue! Yes, I am in politics for the past 2 years, but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards. Yes, as a new parliamentarian, I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur."Taking further swipe, she added, "You are not a student; you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start," she added. Actor-politician also criticised the recent student protests against NEET examination irregularities, saying the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during demonstrations were "completely unacceptable" to society. She referred to the protests and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother had been subjected to abusive remarks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air
US issues sanctions against support network for Iran's Mahan Air
CJP says Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 protest march
Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 march: CJP
Amit Shah welcomes passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'
Amit Shah hails passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'
PM Modi hails passage of anti-paper leak bill in new selfie video: 'Paper mafia will not be spared'
PM Modi hails passage of anti-paper leak bill in fresh selfie video
Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja 'my favourite human', Anil Kapoor shares special note for son-in-law on his 43rd birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor pen special note for Anand Ahuja on his 43rd birthday
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement