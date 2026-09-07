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CJP slams govt over Satya Niketan building collapse: 'PG mafia should be investigated'

The group's chief spokesperson alleged that the people sitting in the government have left the youth to live like cockroaches and that is why they are seeking answers.

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Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

CJP slams govt over Satya Niketan building collapse: 'PG mafia should be investigated'
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das (Photo: ANI).
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Monday slammed the Delhi government and MCD over the building collapse in Satya Niketan, saying that PG mafia nexus cannot function “without political patronage” and it should be investigated. He alleged that the people sitting in the government have left the youth to live like cockroaches and that is why they are seeking answers.

He also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Dimagi Naxal’ jibe. "In the true sense, the people sitting in the government have left the youth to live like cockroaches, and that is why the youth is awake today. They are awakened, they are demanding answers, and when they demand answers, they are given the tag of ‘Naraz Fufa’, ehey are called ‘Dimagi Naxals’. So, from whom will they demand answers?” he asked.

“We also came to know that many PGs are operating in Satya Niketan. At the same time, according to eyewitness accounts, the MCD itself had put up a notice stating that the building was unsafe. Despite this, construction was still going on there. Even then, the children were not evacuated or asked to vacate the premises, and the PGs continued to operate with so many children staying there...Through you, we also want to ask whether this PG mafia and the nexus that is operating can function without political patronage. That nexus should also be investigated. The connections of the owner and which political leaders he is associated with should also be investigated,” he added. He said the Cockroach Janata Party team went to Satya Niketan yesterday and has been there since then. “We are providing whatever help we can with our limited resources," he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting in the wake of collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan and emphasised strict enforcement against unsafe buildings, institutional accountability and an emergency mechanism under DDMA for swift grievance redressal.He asked the Urban Development Minister of the Delhi government to lead a committee with concerned senior officials to review institutional PG guidelines.Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood were among those present. “Chaired a review meeting with CM Smt.  @gupta_rekha Ji, Minister Shri @AshishSood_bjp Ji, Chief Secretary, DG NDRF, @CPDelhi , and senior officials on building safety, student accommodation, and PG regulations across Delhi,” Delhi Lt Governor said in a post on X. “Emphasised strict enforcement against unsafe buildings, clear institutional accountability, and an emergency mechanism under DDMA for swift grievance redressal and crisis coordination. Directed the Minister (UD), GNCTD, to lead a committee with concerned senior officials to review institutional PG guidelines, explore alternative student accommodation through Universities, MCD & DDA, and assess the feasibility of using unutilised DDA housing stock for student accommodation,” he added.

Delhi Police have arrested three members of the family associated with the property -- Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh -- in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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