CJP’s September 5 Delhi March: SC issues notice to Centre, police; refuses early hearing

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on a plea against the Cockroach Janata Party’s September 5 Delhi protest but refused an early hearing before the march.

Cockroach Janata Party's planned protest march on September 5 in Delhi has reached the Supreme Court, which on Monday declined to pass any orders on an application challenging the proposed demonstration. While the Court issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police, it refused to list the matter before September 5, despite the plea repeatedly seeking an earlier hearing on September 3.

SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Police

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the police and asked the petitioner to take up his concerns with the Centre and the Delhi Police.

Retired Delhi police officer Rajendra Singh has filed an application against CJP's announced protest on September 5, alleging that protest marches should not be held in sensitive areas of the national capital without obtaining requisite permissions. The applicant's lawyer, Dr Rizwan Ahmed, submitted that no permission has been sought by the organisers till date to his knowledge. He also raised concerns over the protest being held ahead of the BRICS Summit in Delhi next week, particularly with international media expected to be present in the capital.

During the hearing, Ahmed urged the Supreme Court to postpone the CJP’s proposed September 5 march, while warning of law and order concerns citing violence during the group’s July 20 protest. However, the Chief Justice said the Court could not presume that any untoward incident would occur and stressed that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and police.

"We will at least, as of now, presume everybody will behave in a peaceful manner. Right now there is no compelling circumstance to assume that any untoward thing will happen," said the Court as quoted by LiveLaw.

While the bench agreed to issue notice to the Centre and Delhi Police, it refused to hear the matter before the scheduled march. The Court reiterated that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government and police. "Before us, there is no identified group. You please impress upon the Union or NCT Delhi. It's for them to maintain law and order. They should act as per law," said the Court.

About CJP September 5 protest march

Cockroach Janata Party has announced a peaceful protest march in Delhi on September 5, from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road. The 2.5-km march is expected to be joined by families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, victims of alleged police excesses, students and youth organisations. The party alleged that the Centre has failed to honour its commitment to drop the cases against the students who participated in the July protest over the exam-paper leak.

The top Delhi Police sources said that no permission has been sought by the CJP for the proposed march so far, as per ANI reports.