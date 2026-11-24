A clarification on social media has pointed out that CJP co-convenor Saurav Das was invited to speak at the Oxford Union, an independent debating society, and not to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.

Das was invited to speak at the Oxford Union, a debating society that operates independently and is not part of the University of Oxford. (Credit: Twitter)

A social media clarification has drawn a distinction between the University of Oxford and the Oxford Union after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das alleged that he was stopped from travelling to London for an event at Oxford.

Das was invited to speak at the Oxford Union, a debating society that operates independently and is not part of the University of Oxford. Although the Union is known for hosting prominent speakers and debates, it is a separate organisation.

UK journalist Naomi Canton explained the distinction in a post on X.

Worth noting that Saurav Dass was never scheduled to deliver a lecture at Oxford University, rather at Oxford Union, which is a separate independently-run debating society, still prestigious and famous, but not part of the university. — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) November 23, 2026

"You have to pay to join it and some students are not members, as much as some students are members. Speaking at that is entirely different to flying in to Oxford to lecture Oxford university students as a visiting professor," she wrote.

The clarification noted that Das was never scheduled to deliver a lecture at the university itself. His invitation was for an event organised by the Oxford Union.

Das alleges he was stopped from boarding London flight

The clarification came after Das posted a video from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, ahead of his scheduled 1 am flight to London. He accused the Narendra Modi-led government of preventing him from travelling to the UK to speak about the Cockroach movement.

"This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement," he said.

Das claimed that he discovered during immigration checks that his passport had been flagged.

CJP leader says invitation was for panel discussion

Das said the Oxford University Students' Union had invited him to participate in a panel discussion. "Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual government was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!" he added.

The CJP co-convenor also accused the government of being uncomfortable with educated young people taking part in intellectual discussions.

He further said he would not have faced such a situation had he been among businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, who are wanted in India.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke backs Das

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also criticised the alleged travel restriction, claiming that someone in power was jealous of Das receiving an invitation from Oxford.

"Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar (uneducated) in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford," he wrote on X.

Several social media users also expressed support for Das. One user wrote, "It is petty of the govt to stop its own people from participating in it. This govt is chicken-hearted."

Another described the clarification about the venue as an attempt to reduce a human rights issue to a debate over terminology.

The distinction between the Oxford Union and the University of Oxford clarifies the nature of Das's reported invitation. However, it does not by itself establish the circumstances behind his allegation that he was stopped from travelling.