Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das has alleged that immigration officials stopped him from travelling to London for an Oxford University Students' Union event after his passport was flagged at Delhi airport.

Das said he was due to board a 1 am flight to London when immigration officials informed him that his passport had been flagged. (Image credit:Twitter)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das has alleged that he was prevented from travelling to the United Kingdom to speak about the “cockroach movement” at an event linked to the University of Oxford.

Das said he was due to board a 1 am flight to London when immigration officials informed him that his passport had been flagged. The incident took place at Delhi airport, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

In a post on X, Das accused the Narendra Modi government of stopping him from attending the event. “I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.”

He further claimed that he had been invited by several prestigious universities to speak about the movement. “This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement.”

“Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!” he said.

Das says Oxford students' union invited him

Speaking to PTI, Das said the Oxford University Students' Union had invited him to participate in a panel discussion. He said he discovered the issue only when he reached the immigration counter.

“And that's why I was going to London. But as soon as I went to the immigration check, I came to know that my passport has been flagged,” he said. Questioning the alleged restriction, Das asked why the government would object to an educated young person participating in discussions at international universities.

“Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion?” He also took a swipe at fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya while criticising the alleged action.

“I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks...” he added. Das also criticised the government over its functioning, saying: “They are not even able to expand their cabinet because the ministers are refusing to resign.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also criticised the alleged incident and suggested that someone in power was unhappy about Das receiving an invitation from Oxford.

In a post on X, Dipke said: “Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford.”

The party alleged that the government was attempting to silence educated voices.

Das says incident will not stop his work

Despite being unable to board his scheduled flight, Das said the incident would not discourage him from continuing his work. He maintained that he intended to travel to London, Paris and other international destinations in the future.

The allegations have drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the reported flagging of his passport. The supplied report does not include a response from the government or immigration authorities.