CJP's Saurav Das breaks silence after court extends his custody in Jantar Mantar trespassing case: 'There is no justice'

As Das left the court after the hearing, he said there was no justice and questioned the grounds on which their sureties were rejected over allegations of breaching security and entering the site during the protest.

The judicial custody of CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days on Monday by a court over breaching Jantar Mantar, a de-notified protest site.

As Das left the court after the hearing, he said there was no justice and questioned the grounds on which their sureties were rejected over allegations of breaching security and entering the site during the protest.

What Saurav Das said after court extended his custody?

“We're in an emergency. There is no justice. This is a police court and you see what is happening. Just look at the ground that they have taken,” Das shouted from a police van.

The remarks were caught on camera by Smita Sharma Journalist, a YouTube channel.

Why did the court say?

The SEM, South-West District, said the two had intentionally breached bonds filed on October 11 and immediately committed breach of peace.

The order said their undertaking that they would not repeat the alleged offence "does not inspire confidence."

“Their conduct is not above board; rather, it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas,” it stated.

The magistrate further noted that the investigating officer's plea was backed by substantial material raising apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

Why court denied the sureties

The magistrate, after repeated requests from the defence counsel, conducted an inquiry into both sureties and found them unfit.

One failed to explain an apparent discrepancy between the photo on the surety bond and the one on the Aadhaar card. The individual also did not produce any other valid ID and gave answers described in the order as vague and unsatisfactory.

The second surety could not furnish basic details about Das, including his parentage and address, despite standing as his surety.

According to the magistrate, neither surety proved their credibility nor their capacity to control the leaders and ensure their appearance before the SEM. Ensuring their production was a key objective of furnishing surety, the order said.

In the absence of other sureties at that time, Das and Ranka were directed to furnish fresh ones and remanded to judicial custody for another two days.

The lawyers pressed for immediate release of the leaders and assured the magistrate that the alleged offence would not be repeated.

They contended that neither had called for a protest after October 10 and that both had reached Jantar Mantar separately.

The SEM said those arguments did not inspire confidence considering the leaders’ conduct and the material filed by the investigating officer. It ruled that preventive measures continued to be necessary.