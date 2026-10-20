FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film leads Rajkummar Rao movie by a small margin

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office day 4: Yami film leads Rajkummar movie

Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1? Know all about launch date, timings, stoppages and fares

Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1?

Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC; he got notice after he joined Mamata

Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP's Saurav Das breaks silence after court extends his custody in Jantar Mantar trespassing case: 'There is no justice'

As Das left the court after the hearing, he said there was no justice and questioned the grounds on which their sureties were rejected over allegations of breaching security and entering the site during the protest.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

CJP's Saurav Das breaks silence after court extends his custody in Jantar Mantar trespassing case: 'There is no justice'
CJP's Saurav Das at Jantar Mantar (File photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The judicial custody of CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days on Monday by a court over breaching Jantar Mantar, a de-notified protest site.

As Das left the court after the hearing, he said there was no justice and questioned the grounds on which their sureties were rejected over allegations of breaching security and entering the site during the protest.

What Saurav Das said after court extended his custody?

“We're in an emergency. There is no justice. This is a police court and you see what is happening. Just look at the ground that they have taken,” Das shouted from a police van.

The remarks were caught on camera by Smita Sharma Journalist, a YouTube channel.

Why did the court say?

The SEM, South-West District, said the two had intentionally breached bonds filed on October 11 and immediately committed breach of peace.

The order said their undertaking that they would not repeat the alleged offence "does not inspire confidence."

“Their conduct is not above board; rather, it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas,” it stated.

The magistrate further noted that the investigating officer's plea was backed by substantial material raising apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

Why court denied the sureties

The magistrate, after repeated requests from the defence counsel, conducted an inquiry into both sureties and found them unfit.

One failed to explain an apparent discrepancy between the photo on the surety bond and the one on the Aadhaar card. The individual also did not produce any other valid ID and gave answers described in the order as vague and unsatisfactory.

The second surety could not furnish basic details about Das, including his parentage and address, despite standing as his surety.

According to the magistrate, neither surety proved their credibility nor their capacity to control the leaders and ensure their appearance before the SEM. Ensuring their production was a key objective of furnishing surety, the order said.

In the absence of other sureties at that time, Das and Ranka were directed to furnish fresh ones and remanded to judicial custody for another two days.

The lawyers pressed for immediate release of the leaders and assured the magistrate that the alleged offence would not be repeated.

They contended that neither had called for a protest after October 10 and that both had reached Jantar Mantar separately.

The SEM said those arguments did not inspire confidence considering the leaders’ conduct and the material filed by the investigating officer. It ruled that preventive measures continued to be necessary.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film leads Rajkummar Rao movie by a small margin
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office day 4: Yami film leads Rajkummar movie
Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1? Know all about launch date, timings, stoppages and fares
Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1?
Who is Ben Treloar? Australian umpire set to officiate in India’s Ranji Trophy
Who is Ben Treloar? Australian umpire set to officiate in India’s Ranji Trophy
Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC; he got notice after he joined Mamata
Yusuf Pathan gets approval for disputed land plot months after he quit TMC
Will BJP field murder convict in UP polls after High Court suspends sentence?
Will BJP field murder convict in UP polls after High Court suspends sentence?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement