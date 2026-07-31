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CJP's Saurav Das backs Ruchika Singh after FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi

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CJP's Saurav Das backs Ruchika Singh after FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das supported Ruchika Singh, 25, after Noida Police filed an FIR over alleged abusive remarks against PM Modi during a NEET-UG protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

CJP's Saurav Das backs Ruchika Singh after FIR over alleged remarks against PM Modi
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das has come in support of Ruchika Singh after Noida Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the 25-year-old. She allegedly used abusive and indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NEET-UG protest held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Taking to X, Das wrote, "The misuse of criminal machinery against Ruchika Singh is unacceptable. Profanity does not attract criminal case. 50% of Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases against them, close to 100 MPs in the BJP. The Police can focus their energy towards them, not a 25-year-old! Harassment of the young must STOP immediately!"

What is the case about

The case was registered after a complaint alleging that Singh made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister while participating in the protest. The comments had gone viral on social media, drawing criticism and prompting legal action.

According to police, the complaint was filed by Smriti Singh, a Supreme Court advocate and resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad. In her complaint, she stated that she came across the video on July 23 and said that Ruchika Singh had publicly used abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister during the protest at Jantar Mantar. 

She further claimed that the remarks undermined the dignity of a constitutional office and were made with the intention of disturbing public peace.

FIR registered under BNS, case moved to Delhi

Based on the complaint, a zero FIR was registered under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 
- *Section 352*: Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace
- *Section 353(1)*: Statements conducing to public mischief  
- *Section 356(1)*: Defamation

The case has since been transferred to Delhi, where the Delhi Police will carry out the investigation.

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