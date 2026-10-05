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CJP's Oct 10 Jantar Mantar Protest: Saurav Das alleges arrest plot against party leaders

CJP leader Saurav Das claims govt plans to arrest him and Abhijeet Dipke before Oct 10 Jantar Mantar protest seeking CEC's resignation over SIR.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

CJP's Oct 10 Jantar Mantar Protest: Saurav Das alleges arrest plot against party leaders
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das has claimed that he and other party leaders may be arrested before their planned protest on October 10 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The group has called the protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Claim of possible arrest

In a late-night post on X, Das claimed that the government intends to arrest him, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and other leaders, asserting that such actions would not deter the ongoing protest. He emphasised the awakening of the young generation and urged continued activism for their rights, stating that the party is prepared to face jail. Dipke also responded, questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the number of anticipated arrests and declaring that the nation would mobilise on October 10.

Mumbai protest over SIR issue

The recent claims emerged from a protest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, organised by CJP and supported by Shiv Sena (UBT), concerning the SIR issue. A report from The Indian Express indicated that two Election Commissioners raised objections to the SIR process 14 times in the past 10 months. The Election Commission responded by dismissing the report, stating that differing opinions during discussions are common and that all final decisions were reached unanimously.

Also read: Apple October 13 Event: HomePad, HomePod mini 2 and new Apple TV 4K expected to launch; check details here

Earlier detentions

Last month, CJP leaders, including Ranka, were detained for 12 hours by Assam Police before the party's regional volunteers' meeting. Ranka criticised the BJP government, claiming that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was scared. Previously, on July 20, CJP protested at Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET paper leak, leading to the detention of several protesters.

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