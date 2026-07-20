CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March: Sonam Wangchuk’s 3 conditions; Abhijeet Dipke set rules for protesters; what are they

Sonam Wangchuk appealed to friends and supporters, saying that he would end his fast on 20th July if one of three conditions were met. Know demands, guidelines, and security around the parliament and more.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is set for Chalo Sansad's march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session, starting from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from 9 am today, July 20, 2026. CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday called on supporters and issued guidelines to ensure that it remains peaceful, causing no disruption or vandalism. Heavy security has been deployed outside Jantar Mantar in Delhi ahead of reports of a proposed march to Parliament.

CJP's Parliament March Today: Demands, guidelines

Though the organisation is yet to approach the Delhi Police to seek official clearance for this march. Delhi Police has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in the New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when Parliament is in session. The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons. With Parliament's Monsoon Session getting underway on Monday, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers.

Ahead of the march, the CJP has issued an important message at 2;30 am, clarifying that the demands from the government have not changed. "We want accountability from Dharmendra Pradhan for the death of 20+ students by suicide and relief of Rs 1 crore each for their families," it read.

The statement said the movement will not stop until justice is achieved. Further, they appealed for activist Sonam Wangchuk to be released from Safdurjung Hospital after his forcible removal from the protest site against his will. It added that Sonam's wife will join the march if the activist is not granted relief.

"The peaceful march to the Parliament as planned stands. Sonam Wangchuk has also appealed to the people of India to make this a huge and resounding success. We also demand that Wangchuk Sir be released from the hospital, where he’s being forcibly held against his will by the government, so he can join the historic #ChaloSansad march at 9 am. As previously announced, Gitanjali J. Angmo will be joining the peaceful march if Wangchuk Sir is not permitted to come out," read the statement.

Sonam Wangchuk's appeal

Sonam Wangchuk, writing from what he described as "illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital on 19th July" where his freedom of movement, speech and all communication are restricted, appealed to friends and supporters. He said he would end his fast on 20th July if one of three conditions were met.

He stated the government must take accountability for recent failures in the education system including paper leaks, or he and the leadership of CJP must reach the doorsteps of Parliament with an assurance from Hon'ble MPs and leaders of various parties that they will take up the issue in Parliament, or if his health or other factors do not permit this then Hon'ble MPs and leaders of different parties must visit him in hospital and give the above assurance.

CJP's do's an don'ts for protesters

The CJP has also issued dos and don'ts ahead of the march, instructing supporters and protesters to be vigilant. The party calls on everyone to carry only the Tiranga, bring copies of the Constitution or pictures of Bapu, Babasaheb, and Bhagat Singh, raise positive slogans like Jai Hind and Inquilab Zindabad, record everything, and remain peaceful and non-violent no matter what.

Participants are urged to eat before arriving, wear a cap or dupatta for the July heat, report any mischief to both social media and police, bring friends or family, and respect the Flag Code by holding the flag high.