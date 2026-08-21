CJP's Ashutosh Ranka attacked while going to Jaipur govt school, claims volunteer sustained arm fracture; Blames BJP

CJP workers faced opposition during a planned visit to a government primary school in Jaipur. Co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka accused the BJP of sending "goons".

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and party volunteers were allegedly attacked by a group of people on Friday while heading to inspect a government school in poor condition in Jaipur's Bagru Assembly constituency.

Ranka claims volunteer sustained arm fracture

CJP activist Ranka claimed that one volunteer suffered a fractured arm in the assault.

Taking to his official social media handile, Ranka shared the videos and wrote "Heading to the hospital now - one of our members has sustained major injuries."

The incident took place near Rampura Kanwarpura village, where the team was scheduled to visit the government school to review its infrastructure and facilities.

The incident has further fueled an ongoing controversy surrounding directives issued by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar regarding state government schools.

According to CJP, team members attempting to inspect a local government school, which reportedly operates out of a makeshift shed, were met with mob violence.

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka says, "We had gone to inspect the school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village. For the past several years, the school has been operating in a buffalo shed. We had gone for an inspection last year as well,… https://t.co/MqgiMSCt8R pic.twitter.com/pWxyPwsyyW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2026

Ranka blames BJP for the alleged attack

Speaking to ANI from the scene, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka slammed the administration and state leadership, calling it a pre-planned attack by "BJP goons" with police inaction; demanded arrests within 48 hours and the withdrawal of the Education Ministry's order.

"The entire country saw BJP's hooliganism live today. Stone pelting was already happening there, but the Police remained mute spectators. Police said that they won't do anything. This has been done at the behest of Madan Dilawar. Our volunteers had their hands broken. Our vehicles have been vandalised. There was stone pelting here. Elderly people pelted stones at the women in our team and broke their phones. This was pre-planned."

Ranka also said, "All these goons should be arrested within 48 hours and withdraw the order; otherwise, this protest will expand from education to Madan Dilwar now... You should be ashamed of yourself. The school has been running in a buffalo shed for a year now; we want to get it repaired. BJP goons were present there... This is a black day in the democracy of Rajasthan," he said.

Meanwhile, in a video purportedly showing the incident, a group of people can be seen confronting the CJP team, while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” can be heard.

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke's reaction

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke also alleged that BJP workers were behind the attack on CJP volunteers, asking how Rajasthan Police could allow such an incident.

In a post on X, Dipke alleged that the Rajasthan Police allowed the incident to take place.

Sharing a visual of a car with a smashed window, Dipke said, "Ashu has been attacked by BJP goons in Rajasthan. Ashu and other volunteers of CJP were beaten up and have been injured. @PoliceRajasthan has allowed this to happen."

Ashu has been attacked by BJP goons in Rajasthan.



Ashu and other volunteers of CJP were beaten up and have been injured.@PoliceRajasthan has allowed this to happen. pic.twitter.com/pc7c3GCAfV — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 21, 2026

What locals said?

Commenting on the matter, a local said the CJP visit was prompted by concerns that the school was being pushed for demolition despite having 20-25 students.

“We opposed them because they are attempting to tear down this school. About 20-25 students come here to study. Where will they go? We won’t let them tear down the school. Funds for its repair have already been sanctioned. There was just a heated exchange,” she said.

The confrontation follows the Rajasthan BJP government's recent order restricting entry of outsiders into government schools, which mandates prior permission from the school principal and written clearance for photos and videos.