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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke vows to continue protest after bail, awaits release of associates

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to continue the protest against the SIR of electoral rolls after securing conditional bail in Delhi.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke vows to continue protest after bail, awaits release of associates
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke vows to continue protest after bail, awaits release of associates (Source:ANI)
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Despite multiple detentions, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that he and his associates would continue their efforts, regroup, and strategise their next course of action once Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return.

Abhijeet Dipke says CJP will regroup after associates' release

"Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategise, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us. However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down. This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today. I am on my way to meet Vrinda Ma'am to discuss some legal matters regarding this," said Dipke as he spoke to ANI in Delhi, while he was on his way to meet advocate Vrinda Grover to discuss legal matters.

 Dipke was granted conditional bail, a day after he was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of the proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Connaught Place’s Central Park. Dipke was released from the Mandir Marg Police Station. His release came after police said signing a peace bond is required.

CJP legal team questions legality of Dipke's arrest

Dipke was picked up on Friday, when Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibited public assemblies in Central Delhi. He was later booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS in a fresh preventive proceeding which is separate from the October 10 action. 

Ahead of his scheduled appearance before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station, CJP head of legal affairs Ratna Singh challenged the legality of the arrest."The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?" she wrote on X. She alleged that his whereabouts were not disclosed and that his lawyers were denied access to him. "Delhi Police cannot do unlawful acts under the garb of preventive detention," she said.

Opposition parties extend support to CJP over SIR protest

The protests are part of a wider Opposition campaign against the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. INDIA bloc parties, student groups and activists. CJP has garnered support from several parties, including DMK, TMC and AAP. 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday said that her party had extended support to the CJP when its leaders were arrested, adding that she had attended a protest in Chennai to convey the party's support.

(With inputs from ANI)

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