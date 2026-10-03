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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke to launch Jantar Mantar 2.0 on Oct 10 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar as SIR row deepens

Speaking to the gathering at Shivaji Park, Dipke alleged that following the claimed deletion of voters, the BJP had managed to win states it couldn't win even during the peak of the "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave".

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke to launch Jantar Mantar 2.0 on Oct 10 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar as SIR row deepens
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced that the Cockroach Janta Party will stage a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not step down over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The announcement came hours after the party held a protest in Mumbai on the same issue.

Braving afternoon heat and police barricades, thousands of youth turned up in central Mumbai for the protest, though permission had been denied.

Abhijeet Dipke announces Jantar Mantar 2.0

Speaking to the gathering at Shivaji Park, Dipke alleged that following the claimed deletion of voters, the BJP had managed to win states it couldn't win even during the peak of the "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave".

CJP founder took to the X and wrote, “If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. If Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar.”

He said the planned demonstration would remain peaceful and urged citizens who support free and fair elections to take part.

“Ours will be a peaceful andolan. We will walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. It is up to the Govt & the Delhi Police whether they respect our right to peaceful protest or repeat the brutality we witnessed on July 20. This is a fight to save our democracy. Every citizen who wants free & fair elections must join,” he wrote.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das also called the CEC "India's Enemy Number 1" and said the party had decided to hold a nationwide protest in Delhi on October 10.

Another CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka wrote on X that the CJP had resolved to "take the protest straight to Jantar Mantar and demand justice for millions of Indians who have been disenfranchised by Gyanesh Kumar."

“It’s time for India to peacefully assemble in Delhi on Oct 10. And reclaim our democracy,” he wrote.

Mumbaikars chants 'Go Gyanu Go' slogans 

Dipke picked 'Go Gyanu go' as the slogan for Friday's protest at Shivaji Park. The crowd, largely comprising youth, shouted slogans like 'Vote chor, gaddi chor', according to a report by HT.

The protest saw participation from thousands, including film and music personalities like Shabana Azmi and Vishal Dadlani. Dipke was accompanied by Ranka and Das.

Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire?

CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy involving the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission has denied the allegations, stating that key decisions, including the SIR of electoral rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.

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