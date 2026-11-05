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CJP rejects allegation of 'foreign funding', hits back at BJP, denounces union minister's act as 'shameful'

CJP activist Saurav Das rejected Union Minister Jitendra Singh's foreign funding claims as baseless, saying no proof has been given in months.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

CJP rejects allegation of 'foreign funding', hits back at BJP, denounces union minister's act as 'shameful'
Saurav Das hits back at Minister Jitendra Singh.
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CJP activist Saurav Das says Union Minister Jitendra Singh has no proof of his claim that the youth movement is taking foreign money. The government says outside forces are behind the protests. The activists say they are being targeted without any evidence.

What the minister alleged

According to Jitendra Singh, anti-Indian groups operating both domestically and abroad, deep state agents, and unapproved foreign sources are funding CJP activists. He named two activists, Ashutosh Ranka and Abhijeet Dipke, and stated that Pakistani politicians and US-based donors provided them with financial support. He claims that these entities are collaborating to create a false narrative that is hostile to India. The minister did not publicly provide any records or proof to back up the assertions.

What CJP said in reply

Saurav Das dismissed the allegations as false and unfounded. According to him, the group has been requesting proof prior to its initial demonstration. “The allegation is baseless. The question of evidence is something we have been raising from day one, even before the first protest took place on June 6,” Das said.

Das said the group has been asking for proof since its first press conference on June 3, but no evidence has been given in four to five months. He said the same claim was earlier spread by right-wing groups to malign the movement, and it was shameful that a minister was now repeating it.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football after fallout with coach Jorge Jesus, bids emotional farewell

Visit to Crime Branch

Das and Ranka said this after appearing at Delhi’s Crime Branch office over the October 13 Jantar Mantar case. Ranka said they would fully cooperate with the probe and that waving the Tricolour should not be treated as a crime.

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