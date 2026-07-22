CJP refuses to talk at JP Nadda's house, sets 3 key demands to end protests at Jantar Mantar; Check here

CJP's Saurav Das said he had rejected an invitation to meet at BJP leader JP Nadda’s residence. “He invited us to his house again. We flatly refused. The people's court is held here. Ministers should come among the people,” he said.

Amid the ongoing standoff over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist and protest leader Saurav Das on Wednesday turned down the government's offer for talks at a private residence. He said any discussions must be held in the "people's court" at Jantar Mantar.

CJP rejects meeting at JP Nadda's house

Speaking to reporters, Das said he had rejected an invitation to meet at BJP leader JP Nadda’s residence. “He invited us to his house again. We flatly refused. The people's court is held here. Ministers should come among the people,” he said.

Das stressed that the protesters are not looking for "pointless discussions" and that the government needs to demonstrate a genuine willingness to address their main demands.

The CJP Chief said, "being educated people, we thought if there are security concerns, we could meet at some neutral place near Jantar Mantar. We are yet to hear from them on that."

"It's important that the government has the intention to accept our demands; only then should they call us. We don't have time for useless talk. Time is precious; thousands of people are still stationed here, the protest is ongoing, and that needs to be managed as well."

What are CJP's 3 demands to end protests?

The activist outlined three non-negotiable demands to end the protest, here are they:

1. "The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

2. "Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of all those students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak."

3. "All FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against any peaceful protester in relation to this protest in the future."

CJP chief demands clarity in the number of those detained

Das also demanded clarity on the number of people detained or injured during the protests.

"We have asked the police for that data. We hope they provide it soon... the police should also make it public how many people they detained, where they are, and how many are currently in custody. We have a rough idea, but we don't want to operate on rough estimates. We want accurate information," he concluded.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka warned the Union government that the youth of the country would "take them down very badly" if it failed to address the demands of the ongoing protest, saying that the July 20 demonstration was only a "trailer".

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is the biggest movement in India's post-independence history...We have said this very clearly: what happened on 20th was a trailer. If the Govt doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi because this time we will not hold back and stay silent."

"The Govt really needs to get its act together; otherwise, the Youth of this country is going to take them down very badly," Ranka added.