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CJP reacts to Delhi High Court remarks on Jantar Mantar's use as protest site: 'Hands off'

The CJP had spearheaded a massive students' protest at the Jantar Mantar between June and July, which led to the resignation of former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

CJP reacts to Delhi High Court remarks on Jantar Mantar's use as protest site: 'Hands off'
The Delhi High Court.
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has reacted to the Delhi High Court's remarks on the use of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. The youth-led outfit said it will not "tolerate taking away" the monument's status as a protest site. The comment comes after the High Court expressed reservations about the use of the monument located in the heart of the capital as a site for demonstrations. The CJP had spearheaded a massive students' protest at the Jantar Mantar between June and July, which led to the resignation of former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Saurav Das, the chief spokesperson for the CJP, said in a post on social media: "HANDS OFF our Jantar Mantar! Before trying to take away our protest site, tell us if you will designate the India Gate where we can exercise our fundamental right to peacefully protest. You took away the India Gate. We will not tolerate taking away of OUR Jantar Mantar too!"

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court said that protests at such a centrally-located venue "unnecessarily hold the entire city to ransom." A bench of Justice Amit Mahajan said: "According to me, these things should not happen in the city, but it’s the government’s call. Law and order is the police’s department. Why should the city be put to ransom unnecessarily?" The court was hearing a petition seeking permission for a peaceful protest at the Jantar Mantar over the demand for extending Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians. The petitioner, the All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee, said it had approached the Delhi Police on July 9 to seek permission, adding that the request was yet to be approved. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said it would take a decision on the request by Saturday.

The CJP -- which began as an online satirical campaign in May -- held a weekslong sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak scandal and related issues. The agitation was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as union education minister and the government agreed to fulfil all demands of the protesters.

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