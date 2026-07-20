CJP raises three demands during meeting with JP Nadda amid Parliament march

The protesters' meeting with Nadda came on a day the CJP held a massive march towards the Parliament as the police launched a crackdown on demonstrators. Security forces used sticks, batons, and teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has raised three demands as its representatives met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said Nadda had requested "some time to align with their leadership" with regards to the demands. The CJP's demands are immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide.

The protesters' meeting with Nadda came on a day the CJP held a massive march towards the Parliament as the police launched a crackdown on demonstrators. Security forces used sticks, batons, and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that no permission had been sought or granted for the protest march, warning of action against the protesters. Mobile internet services have also been shut in parts of central Delhi.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that prohibitory orders were in force in the New Delhi district, as part of which marches, processions, and large gatherings were barred. "Protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the police said. "Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security," it added.

Five metro stations shut

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed five metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth -- as chaos erupted at a number of stations amid the march. As a result, hundreds of commuters were either stranded or forced to take longer routes to reach their destinations.

Why are students protesting?

The Cockroach Janta Party and its supporters have been holding a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan. The group was also joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than three weeks. On Saturday, the Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. The protests had erupted over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The stir has been backed by several student associations and opposition leaders.