FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament, says government should not be...

Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament

FTII students back Sonam Wangchuk, CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi: 'Our entrance exam was also leaked'

FTII students back Sonam Wagchuk, CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi

CJP Protest: 'Govt Sins Made The Nation Suffer': Renuka Chowdhury Slams Centre Amid Parl March

CJP Protest: 'Govt Sins Made The Nation Suffer': Renuka Chowdhury Slams Centre Amid Parl March

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP raises three demands during meeting with JP Nadda amid Parliament march

The protesters' meeting with Nadda came on a day the CJP held a massive march towards the Parliament as the police launched a crackdown on demonstrators. Security forces used sticks, batons, and teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

CJP raises three demands during meeting with JP Nadda amid Parliament march
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has raised three demands as its representatives met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said Nadda had requested "some time to align with their leadership" with regards to the demands. The CJP's demands are immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide.

The protesters' meeting with Nadda came on a day the CJP held a massive march towards the Parliament as the police launched a crackdown on demonstrators. Security forces used sticks, batons, and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that no permission had been sought or granted for the protest march, warning of action against the protesters. Mobile internet services have also been shut in parts of central Delhi.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that prohibitory orders were in force in the New Delhi district, as part of which marches, processions, and large gatherings were barred. "Protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the police said. "Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security," it added.

Five metro stations shut

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed five metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth -- as chaos erupted at a number of stations amid the march. As a result, hundreds of commuters were either stranded or forced to take longer routes to reach their destinations.

Why are students protesting?

The Cockroach Janta Party and its supporters have been holding a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan. The group was also joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than three weeks. On Saturday, the Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. The protests had erupted over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The stir has been backed by several student associations and opposition leaders.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament, says government should not be...
Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament
FTII students back Sonam Wangchuk, CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi: 'Our entrance exam was also leaked'
FTII students back Sonam Wagchuk, CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi
Sohail Khan reveals love story with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, says she was engaged with someone else: 'We married in one week'
Sohail Khan reveals love story with ex Seema Sajdeh: 'We married in one week'
CJP raises three demands during meeting with JP Nadda amid Parliament march
CJP raises 3 demands during meeting with Nadda amid protest march
'Take time to visit Jantar Mantar': Man urges fellow flyers to join protest, offers stay and transport
'Take time to visit Jantar Mantar': Man urges fellow flyers to join protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement