CJP Protest Violence: Stone-pelting continued till July 25 after Parliament march, 453 injured, officials say

Stone-pelting by CJP protesters in central Delhi lasted 6 days till July 25 over NEET-UG paper leak. Police used restraint, officials said. Flashpoints within 2km of Parliament included Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg and Sansad Marg.

Stone-pelting by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protesters and political activists in the heart of Delhi carried on for over six days, but police acted with restraint to defuse the tensions, according to security officials aware of the developments.

The officials shared details of locations that became flashpoints, as well as damaged or missing government properties during the protests over the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG examination. According to officials, a section of people with vested political interests and political parties infiltrated the crowd of genuine students who had gathered at Jantar Mantar and stoked violence.

On July 20, the day of the CJP's march to Parliament when the House was in session, clashes broke out. Law enforcement officials had to resort to a cane charge and tear gas amid allegations of police excesses. Security officials said the action against protesters should not be seen in isolation and that it came after repeated warnings against provocation and aggression, including stone-pelting and the breaking of barricades in a high-security zone.

Stone-pelting incidents continued even after the Parliament march violence, right till July 25, when the CJP ended its protest after the government accepted its demands, including the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Officials added that police handled all incidents without any escalation, given the sensitivity of the matter.

Flashpoints within 2km of Parliament

The flashpoints were concentrated within a roughly 2-kilometre radius, indicating that the incidents were spread across key roads and intersections near Parliament rather than being confined to a single location.

The places included Gol Dak Khana, the Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing, the Rafi Marg barricade near Rail Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Outer Circle near the LIC Building in Connaught Place, multiple locations along the Tolstoy-Sansad Marg corridor, Sansad Marg near the SBI Building, Raisina Road near the Press Club of India, and the Regal Building towards the Sansad Marg-Tolstoy red light.

The location closest to Parliament was the Rafi Marg barricade near Rail Bhawan. Other locations ranged from 0.8 km to 2 km away. Stone-pelting was reported at all locations.

Govt property damaged, 453 injured

The list detailed damage to government property. 110 barricades and 171 ropes were damaged or went missing, along with a wireless set, a body-worn camera, 10 handheld metal detectors, two public address systems, 15 loudhailers, 10 fire extinguishers, four wire cutters and an X-ray baggage scanner.

Protective gear including 355 helmets, 285 body protectors and 54 shields was also reported missing or damaged. In addition, 29 official vehicles, a water tanker, a DTC bus and one public vehicle were affected.

The document stated that 244 police personnel and 209 civilians sustained injuries recorded as Medico-Legal Cases. Officials said the use of force during the July 20 march was the culmination of escalation, repeated warnings, barricade breaches and vehicle damage.

According to an internal Delhi Police report, more than 100 people facing murder charges and hundreds accused in robbery, sexual offences, Arms Act and narcotics cases were identified through facial recognition during the violence.