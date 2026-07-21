CJP Protest Row: 'Govt was willing to spill blood of students to protect Dharmendra Pradhan,' says Abhjeet Dipke

Dipke sought forgiveness from injured protesters who faced brutality during the crackdown, and said that he could have done better.

Cockroach Janata Party chief Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged police brutality against protesting students and assault of women during the demonstration. He accused the government of shielding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from student violence. He criticised the detention of the protesters as the Delhi Police filed FIRs against CJP protesters for indulging in stone pelting during Monday's protest.

CJP protest continues: Dipke apologises to injured protesters

Dipke sought forgiveness from injured protesters who faced brutality during the crackdown, and said that he could have done better. "I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police," he wrote on X.

"To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students. If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise," added Dipke while pledging to keep fighting.

I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers.



We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police.



To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 21, 2026

While speaking to ANI, Dipke accused Delhi Police of carrying out a lathi charge and "brutality" in the morning. He alleged that male police officers pulled Geetanjali ma'am's hair and attacked protesters, including 12-year-old girls. He questioned the government’s lack of empathy, while alleging that the government is responsible for the deaths of over 20 students and is using violence to protect itself.

Dipke confronted police officers at the site over entry restrictions and reiterated allegations of male officers beating female protesters. He said such brutality has been seen in all protests across the country and that the government should be ashamed.

'Waste of time': CJP on meet with JP Nadda

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka shared updates on his meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda. He alleged that the meeting was a "waste of time" and claimed that there was no response to their concerns.

"It was a waste of time. I made him sit for 5 hours. There was no response. There is no shame. In hindsight, we realised that we were called there to waste time." Ranka further alleged that some members were kept under house arrest and claimed that their phones were taken away.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Op46K4nxqb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

Meanwhile, CJP on Tuesday continued its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as protesters began reclaiming the site. Yesterday, police removed the stage and tents from Jantar Mantar following a day of protests and confrontations between protesters and police on Monday. Heavy deployment of police and RAF personnel remained at the site.

(With inputs from ANI)