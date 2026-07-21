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Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav detained by Delhi Police outside PM Modi's House

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the ongoing CJP protest

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav detained by Delhi Police outside PM Modi's House
Rahul Gandhi, among other opposition leaders detained by Delhi Police. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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In a major development in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the ongoing CJP protest.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Delhi Police had detained hundreds of peaceful protesters after using "brute, borderline-lethal force" during the agitation. He claimed that lawyers were not being allowed to meet the detainees and that police had not provided a complete list of those in custody.

Das said that he, along with Ashutosh Ranka and Deepak Baliyan, would hold a peaceful sit-in outside the Delhi Police headquarters at 8 pm if the alleged denial of detainees' legal rights was not addressed. He tagged the Delhi Police Commissioner and senior officials while raising the issue.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera demanded 'justice' for students and said, ''We won’t move from here till the time students of India don’t get justice. Congress party will sit here on dharna day and night. Modi will have to come out. We want justice.''

Earlier on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress chief and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also extended her support to the ongoing CJP protests and said, ''If need be, I will go to Delhi and take part in the protest. Our support to them was there from the beginning, and it will remain so. If we all hit the streets, BJP leaders will run away, as they ran away from here.''

After several leaders like NCP (SCP)'s Supriya Sule and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan joined Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders to stage a sit-in protest outside PM Modi's residence, Delhi Police started heavy deployment in the area.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed that the government accepted Rahul Gandhi's initial demand for a Parliament discussion on NEET-related issues. In a long post on his X handle, he also alleged that Rahul later added a fresh demand for the Union Education Minister's resignation and refused to end the sit-in, calling his conduct 'undemocratic'.

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