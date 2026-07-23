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CJP protest: Delhi Police blocks nearly 500 Pakistan-based social media handles for spreading misinformation

The police said that these handles were trying to take advantage of the agitation by circulating misleading posts, urging the public not to fall prey to unverified information.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

CJP protest: Delhi Police blocks nearly 500 Pakistan-based social media handles for spreading misinformation
Protests have been raging in Delhi and other cities over irregularities in national-level exams.
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The Delhi Police on Thursday (July 23) said that it had identified and blocked around 480 Pakistan-based social media accounts for allegedly spreading fake content related to the ongoing students' protest. The police said that these handles were trying to take advantage of the agitation by circulating misleading posts, urging the public not to fall prey to unverified information. The police's warning comes amid raging student protests in Delhi against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

In a post shared on X, the Delhi Police said: "480 Pakistan-based social media handles involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns were identified and blocked. Delhi Police appeals to students and youth to be wary of such foreign accounts spreading rumours to mislead the situation." The police have claimed that the accounts had also been active during the India-Pakistan military conflict in May last year. "My appeal to you is that for the safety of children, do not get incited by any fake posts, edited videos or posts made by anonymous handles," the police said.

Protests have been raging in Delhi and other cities over irregularities in national-level exams such as the medical entrance test NEET-UG and other systemic failures. The student protests are being held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- a group that began as an online satirical campaign nearly two months ago. The CJP had launched a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in mid-June. The movement was soon joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for nearly four weeks to press for the students' demands. Last week, Wangchuk was forcibly removed by the Delhi Police and shifted to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as violent clashes erupted between the police and the demonstrators.

Govt says ready for talks

Meanwhile, the government has said it is ready for dialogue with the protesting students, offering discussions at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence. But the CJP has insisted that the talks should take place either at the Jantar Mantar or at a neutral venue. "We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," the group's chief spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters.

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