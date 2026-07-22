FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

How Virat Kohli motivated PV Sindhu to break her two-year trophy drought

How Virat Kohli motivated PV Sindhu to break her two-year trophy drought

'Don't play with fear of failure': Shreyas Iyer's strong message to youngsters before Zimbabwe T20Is

'Don't play with fear of failure': Shreyas Iyer's strong message to youngsters

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP protest: Internet services snapped around Jantar Mantar till 6 am tomorrow

This comes as students have been protesting at and around the Jantar Mantar since mid-June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over failures in the education system, including paper leaks.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST

CJP protest: Internet services snapped around Jantar Mantar till 6 am tomorrow
During Monday's protest march, dozens of people were injured and many were detained by the police.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The central government has asked telecom companies to cut internet services in Central Delhi area amid the ongoing students' protest. The order applies to a 1.5-kilometre region around Jantar Mantar -- the epicenter of the protest -- until 6 am on Thursday (July 23), according to a report by Hindustan Times. This comes as students have been protesting at and around the Jantar Mantar since mid-June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over failures in the Indian education system, including paper leaks.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said the government is ready to hold a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak scandal in the Parliament. He also accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of trying to gain political mileage out of the paper leak issue and of being "selective" in his outrage. The union minister also assured that the government will investigation Gandhi's claims of over 150 paper leaks in recent years. "The government will present the truth to the public and the nation," he said on Wednesday.

The developments come as thousands of students from across the country have participated in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The protesters have been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar and also carried out a march towards the Parliament on Monday (July 20), when the police launched a crackdown on them. Meanwhile, educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike to demand Pradhan's resignation, with the government holding talks with him. Wangchuk, whose hunger strike is now in its fourth week, is admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

During Monday's protest march, dozens of people were injured and many were detained by the police in what has been described as excessive use of force. The Delhi Police has disputed the claims, saying the protesters were "unruly" and had resorted to violence. The police claimed that more than 100 personnel were injured during the protest march. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, have slammed the government over the police crackdown on the young protesters.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP protest: Internet services snapped around Jantar Mantar till 6 am tomorrow
CJP protest: Internet snapped around Jantar Mantar till 6 am tomorrow
How Virat Kohli motivated PV Sindhu to break her two-year trophy drought
How Virat Kohli motivated PV Sindhu to break her two-year trophy drought
'Don't play with fear of failure': Shreyas Iyer's strong message to youngsters before Zimbabwe T20Is
'Don't play with fear of failure': Shreyas Iyer's strong message to youngsters
Dulquer Salmaan reacts to 'gut wrenching' voilence with students at Jantar Mantar: 'What breaks my heart even more is...'
Dulquer Salmaan reacts to 'gut wrenching' voilence with students
Jana Nayagan: Was Vijay's final film 'deliberately' leaked to help him become CM? Director H Vinoth breaks silence
Jana Nayagan: Was Vijay's film 'deliberately' leaked to help him become CM?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement