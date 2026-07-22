CJP protest: Internet services snapped around Jantar Mantar till 6 am tomorrow

This comes as students have been protesting at and around the Jantar Mantar since mid-June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over failures in the education system, including paper leaks.

The central government has asked telecom companies to cut internet services in Central Delhi area amid the ongoing students' protest. The order applies to a 1.5-kilometre region around Jantar Mantar -- the epicenter of the protest -- until 6 am on Thursday (July 23), according to a report by Hindustan Times. This comes as students have been protesting at and around the Jantar Mantar since mid-June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over failures in the Indian education system, including paper leaks.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said the government is ready to hold a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak scandal in the Parliament. He also accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of trying to gain political mileage out of the paper leak issue and of being "selective" in his outrage. The union minister also assured that the government will investigation Gandhi's claims of over 150 paper leaks in recent years. "The government will present the truth to the public and the nation," he said on Wednesday.

The developments come as thousands of students from across the country have participated in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The protesters have been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar and also carried out a march towards the Parliament on Monday (July 20), when the police launched a crackdown on them. Meanwhile, educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike to demand Pradhan's resignation, with the government holding talks with him. Wangchuk, whose hunger strike is now in its fourth week, is admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

During Monday's protest march, dozens of people were injured and many were detained by the police in what has been described as excessive use of force. The Delhi Police has disputed the claims, saying the protesters were "unruly" and had resorted to violence. The police claimed that more than 100 personnel were injured during the protest march. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, have slammed the government over the police crackdown on the young protesters.