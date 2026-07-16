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CJP Protest: Kunal Kamra's swipe at govt as 'Sita ke pati ka naam' goes viral, watch here

Comedian Kunal Kamra took a swipe at the Centre during the CJP's NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, with his satirical remarks drawing loud applause and going viral on social media.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 08:13 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

CJP Protest: Kunal Kamra's swipe at govt as 'Sita ke pati ka naam' goes viral, watch here
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Kamra's speech at the CJP protest quickly spread across social media, with the audience responding with laughter and applause after his satirical remark aimed at the Centre.

Kunal Kamra's remark draws cheers

Comedian Kunal Kamra addressed the gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, where the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over alleged NEET examination irregularities entered its 25th day.

During his speech, Kamra took a swipe at the Centre, saying, "Pehle toh main kehna chahunga ki yeh jo sarkar hai, yeh jo kar rahi hai, yeh bahut saalon se kar rahi hai. Aur humne yeh dekha hai ki yeh bas Sita ke pati ka naam lekar, Nita ke pati ka kaam kar rahi hai."

("First of all, I would like to say that this government has been doing this (fooling people) for many years, and we have seen that these people are just taking the name of Sita's husband (Ram-naam) and doing the work of Nita's husband.")

The remark appeared to contrast the government's invocation of Lord Ram with what Kamra suggested was a tilt towards corporate interests. Videos from the venue showed the crowd cheering, laughing and applauding after the comment.

Protest enters Day 25

Kamra attended the protest wearing a Mahatma Gandhi T-shirt. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also reached Jantar Mantar and met education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 18 days.

The participation of the two public figures drew large crowds and added momentum to the ongoing agitation. The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

CJP calls for mass hunger strike

Following the gathering, CJP member Abhijeet Dipke thanked Chandrashekhar Azad for supporting the movement. "Your presence has lifted the spirits of the students who have been protesting for the past 25 days," he wrote on X.

The organisation has also appealed to supporters to participate in a one-day mass hunger strike on July 16 in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

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