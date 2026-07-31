CJP Protest: Kin of Delhi Police personnel allege mob violence; daughter of injured SI says, 'My father was almost lynched'

Families of Delhi Police injured in July 20 Jantar Mantar violence spoke out. They alleged mob attacks during CJP protest and have approached the Supreme Court seeking justice.

Family members of Delhi Police personnel injured in the July 20 violence at Jantar Mantar said their relatives were attacked while on duty during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest. They spoke at a press conference on Friday and sought recognition for the risks police face.

Police personnel injured on duty

A Sub-Inspector (SI) was attacked close to the main stage at Jantar Mantar on July 20 at around 2:00 PM, according to his family. According to the SI's daughter, her father was dragged by a mob and remained comatose at RML Hospital for around four hours. Later that evening, his uniform was splattered with blood and he was taken home. She further mentioned that her father was a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy for 15 years before joining Delhi Police. She claimed that he had informed the family that antisocial people were there and that the protest no longer appeared to be a student movement.

The wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police reported her husband's injury on July 20, causing distress for their family, including their two-year-old daughter. Another officer's wife, Seema, mentioned her husband, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, was injured while maintaining peace during a protest and was hospitalised after an attack involving flowerpots and stones. His damaged helmet likely prevented more severe injuries.

Allegations of online abuse and legal action

The daughter of the SI reported seeing social media posts labelling her father as a criminal. She noted that those who attacked him subsequently filed complaints against police personnel in the Supreme Court. In response, she and other police families sought legal assistance to pursue justice in the Supreme Court.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'

Delhi police statement and background

Delhi Police deployed personnel to manage crowds during protests related to an alleged paper leak, emphasizing that violence against police and damage to public property are unjustifiable. Several officers were injured, and public property was harmed. Families of the injured appealed to Parliament to address the difficulties faced by police during such demonstrations.