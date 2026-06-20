CJP Protest in Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: 'Won’t leave Jantar Mantar till he resigns'

The protest at Jantar Mantar started around 2:00 pm after Abhijeet Dipke arrived, attracting students from Delhi and nearby states. Artists, singers, writers, students, parents, and teachers are expected to take part in the agitation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), started by Abhijeet Dipke, is holding its second protest today following the successful 6 June rally that drew around 7,000 people. The youth-led group plans to ramp up its movement against alleged exam irregularities just a day before the NEET UG retest. The NTA will hold the medical entrance exam on Sunday, 21 June, across 551 cities in India and 14 cities overseas.

As the online-born group steps up its drive against exam paper leaks and student suicides, Abhijeet Dipke asked demonstrators to carry "plates and spoons." The protest at Jantar Mantar started around 2:00 pm after Abhijeet Dipke arrived, attracting students from Delhi and nearby states. Artists, singers, writers, students, parents, and teachers are expected to take part in the agitation.

CJP demands Dharmedra Pradhan's resignation

It is also pushing for more government accountability and structural changes, with a major demand being the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Since launching on 16 May 2026, CJP has taken its campaign to multiple cities in recent days. On Thursday, CJP got Delhi Police approval to hold a peaceful protest.

Abhijeet Dipke has said that he won't leave the protest site at Jantar Mantar until education minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post. “We appeal to all students, parents, and all concerned citizens to gather at Jantar Mantar at 6 PM today and raise one clear demand: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” the CJP said in a tweet.

Why Abhijeet urged supporters to carry plate and spoon?

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Friday called on supporters to carry a 'thali' (plate) and a 'chamach' (spoon), drawing comparisons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during the COVID-19 pandemic to bang utensils.

"All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story," Dipke said in a video posted by the organisation on social media.

The request for protesters to carry plates and spoons was viewed as a refference to Modi's March 2020 call, when citizens were urged to clap and bang utensils from their balconies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

CJP sent an open letter to PM Modi

On Friday, Dipke also sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting what he described as the deteriorating conditions for students and demanding that the government be held accountable.

The CJP founder, in the letter, has asked the Centre to grant compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide amid controversies linked to examinations. He said that 11 students died by suicide in recent weeks.

"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.

"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the education minister for the past month and has been protesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives," he said.

Menwhile, security has been increased across the national capital, with Delhi Police assigning videographers to document the protest and on-ground events. To enable live monitoring, CCTV cameras have been set up at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, and about 270 body cameras will be worn by police staff at the location.