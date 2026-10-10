CJP Protest: Ex-CMs Mamata, Kejriwal, MPs Sanjay Singh, Bharwaj, Yogendra Yadav, Neha Bora detained

Former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, along with AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj and activists Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora, were detained amid protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR of electoral rolls

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protests were linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Opposition leaders and activists questioning the exercise and demanding action against the Election Commission.

Banerjee was detained from South Avenue along with Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and other party members, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal detained by Delhi Police. https://t.co/9URcPP9Rex — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party leaders sit on a dharna at a bus stand at South Avenue, detained by Delhi Police. #DelhiPolice #TMC #MamataBanerjee #DelhiNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/pNoqjY2qkg October 10, 2026

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj also detained

The police action also saw the detention of AAP leaders, including MPs Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj. The Aam Aadmi Party has backed the agitation against the SIR exercise and criticised the Centre over the security arrangements and detention of protesters.

Delhi: Police detained AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with party leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak https://t.co/EnmErAE1fK — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

Yogendra Yadav, Neha Bora among activists detained

Activists Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora were also detained during the crackdown. Bora, the national president of the All India Students' Association (AISA), has been among those supporting the agitation against the electoral roll revision.

Several other activists and Opposition leaders were also taken into custody as Delhi Police tightened security across the capital.

Pinarayi Vijayan detained during protest

Kerala Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also detained during the demonstration. CPM leaders were among those taken into custody as the protests intensified against the CEC and the SIR exercise.

Protesters question SIR of electoral rolls

The Opposition leaders and activists have openly backed the agitation, raising questions over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The CJP has been seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and had called for a protest in Delhi.

Neha Bora को दिल्ली प्रशासन ने डिटेन कर लिया! #Jantarmanatar https://t.co/iqEuf0ZCsH — Dinsa DS (@DinsaDS05) October 10, 2026

Delhi Police had earlier refused permission for the CJP to hold the demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing the law and order situation in the national capital.