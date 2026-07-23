CJP Protest: Delhi metro closes 16 stations including Rajiv Chowk, Janpat, Mandi House for 2nd day; Check full list here

DMRC closed 16 Metro stations in Delhi from 7:30 AM due to CJP protests. Interchange facilities remain at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday the closure of 16 important Metro stations from 7:30 am till further notice, citing heightened security arrangements in the national capital in light of CJP protests during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In its service advisory, DMRC noted, “The stations listed below will remain closed from 07:30 AM until further instructions. Interchange at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat will, however, remain available.”

Full list of 16 metro stations to remain closed

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

Service Update



Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

The DMRC had earlier declared a comparable closure on Wednesday on grounds of security, though the stations were subsequently reopened for passenger operations in the evening.

The move comes amid ongoing protests by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi against the NEET paper leak, with calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

About CJP protest

The protests began over allegations of irregularities in exams and recruitment, with students calling for more accountability and reforms in education. Demonstrators are also demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign amid the NEET paper leak controversy.

Tensions rose after Delhi Police blocked the Opposition-backed ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, leading to clashes, injuries, detentions and several FIRs.

According to Delhi Police, no approval was taken or granted for a march to Parliament, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibitory orders were enforced in New Delhi district.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 25 days, was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on evening of July 21, 2026. He arrived in an ambulance at 7:28 p.m. under tight security and was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU 8) for close medical supervision after Delhi High Court's order.