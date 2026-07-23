FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda calls Shivangi Joshi 'like a sister' after Shilpa Shinde's 'love birds' remark

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda calls Shivangi Joshi 'like a sister'

Karnataka: 5-year-old girl killed after tree falls on school bus in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka: 5-year-old girl killed after tree falls on school bus

Congress slams govt over Nadda's press conference: 'Sure sign of the regime's increasing desperation'

Cong slams govt over Nadda's presser: 'Sign of increasing desperation'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP Protest: Delhi metro closes 16 stations including Rajiv Chowk, Janpat, Mandi House for 2nd day; Check full list here

DMRC closed 16 Metro stations in Delhi from 7:30 AM due to CJP protests. Interchange facilities remain at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 07:56 AM IST

CJP Protest: Delhi metro closes 16 stations including Rajiv Chowk, Janpat, Mandi House for 2nd day; Check full list here
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday the closure of 16 important Metro stations from 7:30 am till further notice, citing heightened security arrangements in the national capital in light of CJP protests during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. 

In its service advisory, DMRC noted, “The stations listed below will remain closed from 07:30 AM until further instructions. Interchange at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat will, however, remain available.”

Full list of 16 metro stations to remain closed

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk 

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

The DMRC had earlier declared a comparable closure on Wednesday on grounds of security, though the stations were subsequently reopened for passenger operations in the evening.  

The move comes amid ongoing protests by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi against the NEET paper leak, with calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

About CJP protest

The protests began over allegations of irregularities in exams and recruitment, with students calling for more accountability and reforms in education. Demonstrators are also demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign amid the NEET paper leak controversy.  

Tensions rose after Delhi Police blocked the Opposition-backed ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, leading to clashes, injuries, detentions and several FIRs.  

According to Delhi Police, no approval was taken or granted for a march to Parliament, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibitory orders were enforced in New Delhi district.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 25 days, was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on evening of July 21, 2026. He arrived in an ambulance at 7:28 p.m. under tight security and was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU 8) for close medical supervision after Delhi High Court's order.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP Protest: Delhi metro closes 16 stations including Rajiv Chowk, Janpat, Mandi House for 2nd day; Check full list here
CJP Protest: 16 Delhi metro stations to remain closed for 2nd day; See list
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda calls Shivangi Joshi 'like a sister' after Shilpa Shinde's 'love birds' remark
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda calls Shivangi Joshi 'like a sister'
India calls out Pakistan for 'unwarranted' remarks on J&K during UN meet, details here
India calls out Pakistan for 'unwarranted' remarks on J&K during UN meet
'Those who attack police cannot be called students': Rupali Ganguly condemns violence amid CJP protest
Rupali Ganguly condemns violence amid CJP protest
Gold, silver prices today, July 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, July 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement