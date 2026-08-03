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CJP Protest Abuse Row: SC to hear plea against organisers; community service sought for minors

The plea seeks a uniform national policy regarding arrests and registration of FIRs in connection with the aftermath of the July 20 protest.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

CJP Protest Abuse Row: SC to hear plea against organisers; community service sought for minors
CJP Protest Abuse Row: SC to hear plea against organisers; community service sought for minors (Source: ANI)
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The Cockroach Janata Party-led 'Sansad Chalo' protest on July 20 has sparked legal proceedings, with petitions filed over the student demonstration and alleged abusive social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the latest development, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking action against the protest organisers and proposing community service, instead of criminal prosecution, for minors accused of posting abusive content online. A retired Air Force Officer, represented by Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, filed the petition before the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, for urgent listing.

SC to hear plea that seeks community service for minors

The counsel submitted that the organisers "are still fanning the fire even though the government has been very generous." "The organisers are making reckless statements and creating acrimony in the society. The accountability of the organisers should also be fixed," the counsel told the Court, as reported by LiveLaw.

The plea seeks a uniform national policy regarding arrests and registration of FIRs in connection with the aftermath of the July 20 protest. The plea proposes that minors would be required to undertake community service for at least seven days instead of being subjected to criminal proceedings.

Citing that different States have adopted different approaches regarding the withdrawal of FIRs, the petitioner said such actions are leading to uncertainty and public discontent. The petitioner also raises the issue of criminal cases registered against minors and young persons, stating that such conduct deserved correction; criminal prosecution was counterproductive. "It is becoming an ugly battleground," the counsel said. .The apex has listed the matter for hearing on August 4, or the day after.

SC to hear student protest violence case today

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday set to hear petitions concerning the violence during the CJP-led student protests. The petitions seek action against police officials who allegedly used excessive force. There are other petitions that have also been filed on behalf of officials who allegedly sustained injuries. Another has been filed over the use of pellet guns against the protesters. Earlier, the court had indicated it will appoint a Special Investigation Team to probe the concerning issues. While the court has ordered the restraint of coercive actions against students in the FIRs, it directed states to preserve the CCTV footage and other official records regarding the incidents and proceed with the investigation. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana will hear the matters.

 

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