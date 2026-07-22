CJP protest: Delhi High Court orders preserving CCTV footage as plea seeks probe into alleged police brutality

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the material be preserved in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police or the central government.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (July 22) directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage, videography, and other relevant records pertaining to alleged police brutality during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march in Delhi on Monday. The court also issued notice on two petitions seeking a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the incident. A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the material be preserved in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police or the central government.

The High Court has sought responses from the government and the Delhi Police on the pleas that seek an SIT investigation into alleged excessive use of police force, registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against police personnel, production of deployment and operational records, and disciplinary action against the officers involved. The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 11.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate N Hariharan argued that the protest started peacefully at the Jantar Mantar but was later met with "brutality of the largest measure possible." He stated that no warning was given before force was used, alleging that the police action was disproportionate and retributive. The lawyer further alleged that unarmed demonstrators were mercilessly thrashed, women protesters were molested, and over 90 people were injured. Advocate Vikas Singh alleged that the police, accompanied by several personnel in civilian clothes, attacked protesters without provocation.

The Delhi Police opposed the pleas, arguing that the protest did not remain peaceful and that videos showed police personnel being injured. Senior Advocate SV Raju described the pleas as "publicity-seeking petitions", and stated that the injured persons themselves had not approached the court and that the petitions did not warrant issuance of notice. The high court bench, however, said that the incident was "not an isolated individual" one. It remarked that had it been an isolated incident, the police's argument that the aggrieved persons could pursue private complaints before the magistrate may have been justified.