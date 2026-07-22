FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'154 Paper Leaks, No Convictions': Rahul Gandhi slams centre, demands PM Modi apology

'154 Paper Leaks, No Convictions': Rahul Gandhi slams centre

India bank on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Abhishek Sharma firepower; Rinku Singh set for comeback vs Zimbabwe

India bank on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Abhishek Sharma firepower vs Zimbabwe

'Tight slap to critics': Ravi Shastri hails Rohit Sharma's Lord's heroics

'Tight slap to critics': Ravi Shastri hails Rohit Sharma's Lord's heroics

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP protest: Delhi High Court orders preserving CCTV footage as plea seeks probe into alleged police brutality

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the material be preserved in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police or the central government.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

CJP protest: Delhi High Court orders preserving CCTV footage as plea seeks probe into alleged police brutality
The court also issued notice on two petitions seeking a court-monitored probe (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (July 22) directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage, videography, and other relevant records pertaining to alleged police brutality during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march in Delhi on Monday. The court also issued notice on two petitions seeking a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the incident. A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the material be preserved in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police or the central government.

The High Court has sought responses from the government and the Delhi Police on the pleas that seek an SIT investigation into alleged excessive use of police force, registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against police personnel, production of deployment and operational records, and disciplinary action against the officers involved. The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 11.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate N Hariharan argued that the protest started peacefully at the Jantar Mantar but was later met with "brutality of the largest measure possible." He stated that no warning was given before force was used, alleging that the police action was disproportionate and retributive. The lawyer further alleged that unarmed demonstrators were mercilessly thrashed, women protesters were molested, and over 90 people were injured. Advocate Vikas Singh alleged that the police, accompanied by several personnel in civilian clothes, attacked protesters without provocation.

The Delhi Police opposed the pleas, arguing that the protest did not remain peaceful and that videos showed police personnel being injured. Senior Advocate SV Raju described the pleas as "publicity-seeking petitions", and stated that the injured persons themselves had not approached the court and that the petitions did not warrant issuance of notice. The high court bench, however, said that the incident was "not an isolated individual" one. It remarked that had it been an isolated incident, the police's argument that the aggrieved persons could pursue private complaints before the magistrate may have been justified.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'154 Paper Leaks, No Convictions': Rahul Gandhi slams centre, demands PM Modi apology
'154 Paper Leaks, No Convictions': Rahul Gandhi slams centre
India bank on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Abhishek Sharma firepower; Rinku Singh set for comeback vs Zimbabwe
India bank on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Abhishek Sharma firepower vs Zimbabwe
'Tight slap to critics': Ravi Shastri hails Rohit Sharma's Lord's heroics
'Tight slap to critics': Ravi Shastri hails Rohit Sharma's Lord's heroics
Harbhajan Singh makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says this about young Indian batter
Harbhajan Singh makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says this
CJP protest: Delhi High Court orders preserving CCTV footage as plea seeks probe into alleged police brutality
Delhi HC orders preserving CCTV footage from CJP protest march
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement