CJP's Parliament march: Delhi Police says no permission sought, warns of action against protesters

The statement came as the police ramped up security measures across the national capital ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which also commences on Monday.

The Delhi Police on Sunday (July 19) said that no permission had been sought or granted for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest march to the Parliament on Monday (July 20). The statement came as the police ramped up security measures across the capital ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which also commences on Monday. The CJP has announced a 'Chalo Sansad' march as part of its protest movement against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues engulfing the Indian education system.

In its statement, the Delhi Police said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are currently in force in the New Delhi district. Under the orders, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and large gatherings are barred in the district. The only exemption is granted to Jantar Mantar, which is a designated protest site. "Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution," the police said.

The police statement comes a day after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly shifted from the Jantar Mantar to a government hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk, a 59-year-old educationist and innovator, has described the hospitalisation as an "illegal detention." After Wangchuk was taken away, his wife Gitanjali Angmo and supporters said the protest march would go ahead as planned. During a special hearing on Sunday, the Delhi High Court said that Wangchuk had not been detained and refused his wife's plea to shift him to a private hospital.

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk is currently admitted to the state-run Safdarjung Hospital. In a health update on Sunday, the hospital said the activist was receiving the required medical intervention and was being closely monitored by a team of experts. Wangchuk has been fasting for more than three weeks to demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and irregularities in national-level exams. The protest has been backed by several student associations and opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.