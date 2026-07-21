'Deeply insensitive actions': CJP ousts Vijeta Dahiya over viral burger video, spokesperson defends action

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday sacked its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, after videos showing him eating a burger at an outlet during the party's protest march in Delhi went viral on social media.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday sacked its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, after videos showing him eating a burger at an outlet during the party's protest march in Delhi went viral on social media.

Dahiya shown out the way

Strongly criticising Dahiya's action, it called them "deeply insensitive actions" as they came at a time when its members and supporters were allegedly facing police action.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the party said.

— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 21, 2026

Taking disciplinary action against Dahiya, the party announced it was removing Dahiya as its spokesperson and relieving him of all official responsibilities.

Why did CJP ousted Dahiya

The controversy took place after a video, whose credibility has not yet been verified, reportedly showed Dahiya at a popular fast-food outlet in Delhi during Monday's Parliament march organised by the CJP.

Just look at the level of shamelessness. Every CJP leader kept misleading the protesters while staying away from the streets… pic.twitter.com/q8SKB3u2yP — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026

As the video went viral, several social media users, who were angered at the incisent, questioned his presence at a restaurant while at the same time protesters were allegedly being lathicharged and detained by police.

Another viral video showed some people confronting Dahiya at the outlet, and slammed him for his questionable action while asking why he was eating a burger instead of standing with protesters.

Dahiya's response

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya in a self-made video claimed he had participated in the march but left after realising it was over.

"Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good," Dahiya said.

He further argued that critics did not notice the sacrifices made by those involved in the protest.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest," he said, adding that he had gone home to take a shower after leaving the march before stopping for food.